PHOTOS: See All The Stars Departing From The Mark Before The Met Gala 2023

Before A listers hit the red carpet, they hit The Mark’s now instantly-recognizable scarlet-hued plush pile—much to the delight of screaming hordes of fans and paparazzi waiting to catch that first glimpse.

Once more, the Upper East Side hotel played home-away-from-home for celebrities attending the Met Gala, as well as their glam teams. For more than a decade, The Mark on 77th Street has played host to the industry’s top VIPs as they prepare for one of the year’s most major events—talk about a haute pre-game!—and last night was no exception for the ‘In Honor of Karl’ bash.

Guests seen departing from The Mark included Anna Wintour, who later made her red carpet debut coupled up with Bill Nighy, Alexandra Daddario, Alton Mason, Amber Valletta, Anne Hathaway, Ashley Graham, Bad Bunny, Barry Keoghan, Baz Luhrmann, Bella Ramsey, Burna Boy, Cara Delevingne, Carla Bruni, Cardi B, Catherine Martin, Daniel Lee, Donatella Versace, Devon Aoki, Doja Cat, Dr. Dre, Eileen Gu, Eva Chen, Gabriela Hearst, Gigi Hadid, Grace Elizabeth, He Cong, Imaan Hammam, Irina Shayk, Ivy Getty, Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer, Jonathan Simkhai, Jordan Roth, Karlie Kloss, Ke Huy Quan, Lily James, Lizzo, Manu Rios, Mary J. Blige, Maude Apatow, Mindy Kaling, Naomi Ackie, Nicola Peltz, Olivia Wilde, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton, Sienna Miller, Simon Porte Jacquemus, Simu Liu, Skepta, Stormzy, Vanessa Kirby, Vittoria Ceretti, and more.

See all the snaps below!

Images: BFA

