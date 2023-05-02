EventsNews

Michaela Coel Was Joined By Naomi Campbell, Edward Enninful, Devon Aoki, & Co For Her Met Gala After Party At Loosie’s

by Freya Drohan
(BFA)

Last night’s Met Gala co-chair Michaela Coel changed into another Schiaparelli look to hotfoot it downtown after the star-studded event, as she was on hosting duty for an after party at Loosie’s.

The actress and multi-hyphenate enlisted DJs Major League DJz, Uncle Waffles Skyla Tylaa, and DJ Neptizzle for the bash, which was held at the Moxy Lower East Side’s underground nightclub.

Among those who joined her for espresso martinis and a night letting loose on the dance floor were fellow Brits, Edward Enninful, Naomi Campbell, Stormzy, and Letitia Wright, as well as Whitney Peak, Marion Cotillard, Chance The Rapper, Devon Aoki, Thomas Doherty, Jill Demling, Riz Ahmed, Ivy Getty, Celeste, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi, Jeremy Scott, Dylan O’Brien, Will Welch, Teddy Quinlivan, and many, many more.

See inside the night below:

Images: BFA

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

