Kendall Jenner & A Bevy Of Beauties Join EmRata, Carlos Nazario, Paloma Elsesser & Raul Lopez For AprésMET

Late night burgers and fries and White Russian milkshakes passed on silver trays through a crowd of beautiful party people last night as industry insiders and plenty of Met Gala attendees got together for AprésMET. Once outfit changes had been made, editors and publicists had wrapped up on the red carpet, and glam teams had finished doing final touches, everyone descended on WSA (more on that in a minute) to join the event’s hosts Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, and Renell Medrano.

Located in FiDi, the WSA—Water Street Associated—Building is a 7,000-square-foot multi-purpose workspace for fashion, arts, culture, and technology industries, spread across 31 floors. Think: co-working spaces, health and wellness facilities, eateries, and more…and in the case of last night, space for a celebrity-heavy party, if the occasion calls for it.

Music came thanks to Matthew “Mazurbate” Mazur and Vivendii, and the countless disco balls and temporary nightclub setting made everyone forget, at least for a few hours, that they’d a long week of work ahead of them.

Among those who swung by for a good time were Kendall Jenner, Fai Khadra, Ella Emhoff, Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK, Joan Smalls, Kylie Jenner, Precious Lee, Imaan Hammam, Odell Beckham Jr., Simon Porte Jacquemus, Usher, Victor Cruz, Adut Akech, Bad Bunny, Dion Lee, Emma Chamberlain, Francesco Risso of Marni, Jared Leto, Sir John, Sabrina Elba, A$AP Ferg, Georgia Fowler, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Will Welch of GQ, and many more.

See what they all wore, below:

Images: BFA

