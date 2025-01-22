Chic Report

Parties, Parties, Parties! Gentle Monster’s Sparkly Soho Bash, Urban Decay’s Radiant Celebration, & More!

These events led the week's social scene

by Aaron Royce
Gentle Monster Brings A Regal Sparkle To Its Jewelry Launch Party! 

Wooster Street faced a burst of sparkle on Wednesday night, courtesy of Gentle Monster! The accessories brand opened its textural SoHo store to celebrate the launch of its Gentle Monster Jewelry collection, with a chic crew in tow. A fascinating installation shaped like the line’s bejeweled scepter motif took center stage, while additional rooms opened to showcase its wide sunglasses range—ideal for attendees to try on while dancing to beats by DJ Gilly Chan, sipping colorful themed cocktails, and more. Guests included Willa Bennett, Samantha Olson, Jake Henry Smith, Ryan Bailey Potter, John Wattiker, Kyra Surgent, Katie Fang, Brigette Pheloung, Jake Fleming, Jules Wettreich, Vienna Skye, Taylor Quitara, Yana Bononi, Danielle Pheloung, Isa Sung, Adrienne Reau, Eden Masliah, Ryan Bailey Potter, Sophie Cohen, Eduardo Holguin, Harry Hill, Derek DengSkyelar Chase, Amanda Hercules, Milan Wheaton, Cjay Syre, Charlotte Tang, Sierra Sesay, Dascha Polanco, and more.

All images: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com

Urban Decay & Cam Brink Host A Glowing Soirée At BRASS

The Evelyn Hotel’s BRASS bar hosted a radiant crew for the launch of Urban Decay‘s new Face Bond Luminizer drops. Hosted by WNBA star Cam Brink, the event found guests receiving makeovers by on-site artists before heading to a glowing portrait studio from photographer Laura S. Fuchs. Everyone mingled with themed cocktails and mocktails, French fries, and miniature lemon tarts for the special occasion. Guests included Antoni Bumba, Berenice Castro, Jasmine Washington, Camila Bravo, Eilyn Mojica, Foinika Fay, Gillian Grace-Kasko, Jae Gurley, Nadia Tayeh, Kauv Onazh, and Colby Smith.

All images: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Urban Decay

Sergio Farias’ “Girls’ Night Out” Art Show Debuts At Jutta Gallery  

Who doesn’t love a girls’ night out? Artist Sergio Farias gathered a chic crowd at Jutta Gallery for their latest “Girls’ Night Out” art show in New York City. The evening spotlit a new collection inspired by the glamour and drama of Hollywood—including a special piece, “21 Forever And Fame,” inspired by Paris Hilton. Attendees sipped Absolut Vodka cocktails and Carollo Vineyards wines for the occasion, bringing the night a flavorful flair. Guests included Baz Luhrmann, Emma Stern, Leo Rogath, Amber Wang, Gray Corton, Lounes Mazouz, Bill Powers, Richard Oliver, Bradley Peltz, David Perry, Ray Suzuki, Alex Alpert, Julia Murray, Anessa Lenna, Vicki Zesu, Tri Nguyen Matthew Zeno, and Kailyn Shepherd.

All images: Richard Oliver 

