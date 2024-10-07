Brilliant Earth & Jane Goodall Unite For An Intimate Collaboration Dinner

Sustainable jewelry brand Brilliant Earth and environmentalist Dr. Jane Goodall partnered on an elegant dinner at Manhatta to celebrate their new collection. Their limited-edition line of ethically crafted necklaces, earrings, and more—part of the brand’s new “Rethink Rethink Everything You Know About Diamonds” campaign—was on full display for guests to discover during cocktail hour. After a panel between Goodall, Alison Syrette and Brilliant Earth co-founder Beth Gerstein, everyone sat down for a chic meal of gem lettuce salad, poached salmon, and beef filet, with dark chocolate tarts for desert! Guests included Emily Kammeyer, Olivia Ponton, Sofia Franklyn, Natasha PArker, Emily DiDonato, Venetia Alia, Amy Lefevre, Liz Teich, Pamela Catlett, and more.

All images: Jiraurd Key/BFA.com

Contessa Mills Throws A Splashy Launch Party At Hotel Chelsea!

Spirits were high at Hotel Chelsea for Contessa Mills‘ fashion industry debut! The emerging designer took over the beloved venue’s Bard Room to reveal her first tarot-inspired clothing collection, “The World: 01,” to music by DJ Isabella Massenet. Instead of a traditional preview, however, she tapped stylist Brian Meller to dress guests including Katerina Tannenbaum, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Sofia Wallis, and more for a splashy launch party. Attendees mingled through the space while enjoying cocktails, oysters, and tapenade, as well as receiving astrology and tarot card readings by Rebecca Gordon. Guests included Ruby Aldridge, Stella Jones, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Francesca Vuillemin, Isabella Massenet, Ava Massenet, Daria Strokous, Marina Testino, Madhulika Sharma, Helena Howard, Micaela Wittman, Diva Smith, Coco McDermott, Gabrielle Richardson, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Giza Timonier, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Contessa Mills

Salomon Opens Sportsyle Store In Soho With A Sneakerhead-Worthy Bash

Calling all hypebeasts! Salomon has officially opened its first U.S. Salomon Sportstyle store at 169 Spring Street. To mark the occasion, the brand brought tastemakers from across the city together for a late-night party. Guests mingled throughout the Soho space while discovering Salomon’s latest footwear styles, complete with Sweet Chick sandwiches, themed cocktails, and “Salomon”-branded macarons—an extra sweet touch, if you ask us! Attendees included Jameson Montgomery, Scott Shapiro, Fred Kim, Vivian Li, Jian DeLeon, Shannon Stokes, Hailey Sani, Jordyn Leib, Michael Marlons, Nadia Idder, Ashlyn Delaney, Samira Ahmed, Dev Apollon, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Salomon

