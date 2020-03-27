Paris Men’s Fashion Week and Haute Couture Cancelled

Today, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced that the Paris men’s shows and haute couture will no longer take place as planned.

“In light of the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic worldwide, strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of Houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry,” said communications director Marie Schneier in a statement released on the organization’s website. “Consequently, the Board of Directors of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has come to the decision that, in the present conditions, the Paris Fashion Week® Menswear, scheduled from June 23rd to June 28th, 2020, and the Haute Couture Week scheduled from July 5 to July 9, 2020, cannot take place. However, the Federation is actively working with its members on possible alternatives.”

