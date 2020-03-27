NewsRunway

Paris Men’s Fashion Week and Haute Couture Cancelled

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Gigi Hadid in the Spring 2020 Jean Paul Gaultier couture show (IMaxTree)

Today, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode announced that the Paris men’s shows and haute couture will no longer take place as planned.

“In light of the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic worldwide, strong decisions are required to ensure the safety and health of Houses, their employees and everyone working in our industry,” said communications director Marie Schneier in a statement released on the organization’s website. “Consequently, the Board of Directors of the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has come to the decision that, in the present conditions, the Paris Fashion Week® Menswear, scheduled from June 23rd to June 28th, 2020, and the Haute Couture Week scheduled from July 5 to July 9, 2020, cannot take place. However, the Federation is actively working with its members on possible alternatives.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

5 Influencers Turning Instagram Engagement Into Charitable...

10 Easy Projects to Help Bring Order...

The Upside of Isolation: How Model Anne...

What Fashion Brands Need to Know About...

Talking to Her Broccoli and Helping Others:...

6 Best Coronavirus Song Parodies

Taking My Temperature With a Meat Thermometer,...

LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault’s Fortune Up $11...

7 DIY Hair Treatments to Try While...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.