Paperless Post Celebrated Its 15 Years In Business With A Chic Café Sabarsky Soirée

Paperless Post kicked off summer by celebrating its fifteenth anniversary with a chic night out in Manhattan. For the occasion, co-founders James and Alexa Hirshfeld gathered a variety of leaders across fashion, design, interiors, art, media, and its supporters for an intimate dinner at the Neue Galerie‘s Café Sabarsky.

The event began with a rousing brass brand performing at the venue’s main staircase, where guests including Anna Wintour, Amy Fine Collins, Mark Guiducci, Elizabeth Kurpis, Jane Keltner de Valle, Claire Olshan, Leandra Medine Cohen, Fiona Leahy, Bernard Maisner, Angelica Hicks, Ayesha Shand, John Derian Beverly Nguyen, Romilly Newman, Bob Colacello, Adam Charlap Hyman, and more gathered for cocktails. Following happy hour, attendees stepped into Café Sabarsky for a seated dinner, where hand-painted menus, lamp shades, and more paid tribute to the venue and themes of celebration.

But wasn’t Paperless Post’s only marking of its landmark anniversary. In honor of its 15 years in business, Paperless Post will be releasing an anniversary capsule collection with creatives, artists, and brands including Oscar de la Renta, Monique Lhuillier, Jonathan Adler, John Derian, Schumacher, Cabana, Bernard Maisner, and Derek Blasberg. Currently, the capsule can be discovered on the platform’s website.

Below, discover more chicsters in attendance at the celebratory occasion.

All images: BFA/Madison Voelkel

