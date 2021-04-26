Oscars Beauty: These Are The Products Used To Achieve The Standout Looks

It’s safe to say the long-awaited 93rd Academy Awards lived up to all red carpet expectations: from a bright yellow moment by Zendaya to a shimmering gold Valentino ball skirt and bandeau donned by Carey Mulligan. But what’s more was the beauty that complimented each of the jaw-dropping looks—and there were plenty of them! Read on for a list of the best beauty looks from the most glamorous night in Hollywood!

Andra Day

The Best Actress nominee undoubtedly made a show-stopping debut on the carpet, with her perfectly curled bangs and cutout-adorned sequin Vera Wang number. And said dress was only accentuated by the makeup, which matched its shimmer and shine with ease. For the lips, her makeup artist Porsche Cooper opted for Chanel Beauty’s Rouge Coco Bloom in “Dream” and for her eyes, which popped with a glistened finish, Cooper used Chanel’s Les 4 Ombres palettes. As for the rest of the makeup? Chanel Beauty heavyweights Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation and the Perles de Lumière Illuminating Blush Powder came to play.

Margot Robbie

When she pulled up to the carpet, all jaws dropped—and not because of how stunning she looked in a sparkly Chanel number (though that’s also a valid reason!). Rather, her freshly-cut, eyelash-skimming bangs that had been trimmed by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett just moments prior to her carpet arrival. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff evidently wanted to keep things simple to compliment the undone ponytail and so she put all focus on the lips. Enter: Chanel’s Le Crayon Lèvres in Nude Brun, the Rouge Allure Ink in Warm Beige for color, and the Rouge Coco Flash for added shine. Mwah!

Celeste Waite

Before she took to the stage for a performance, in a bejeweled Gucci number with pink ruffled cuffs, British singer Celeste Waite danced down the red carpet with her au natural curly bob and a red and black all-Gucci look—not complete, of course, without the Aria heart clutch of the season. With a look as bold as this, makeup artist Allan Avendaño simply had to follow suit with a dark liner and rosy cheek. Oh, and the hero product of the look: a bold red stain by Sisley Paris.

Regina King

Regina King, AKA the queen of red carpet glamour, showcased an all-blue look on the carpet last night. She completed the outfit in a pin-straight bob styled by Larry Sims, which dovetailed quite nicely with the butterfly sleeves mounting from her dress’ shoulders (which is said to have “won the red carpet”…as it should, considering the 60,000 sequins and 140+ hours of work that went into it!). The stellar Louis Vuitton gown was enhanced by King’s makeup. Makeup artist Latrice Johnson doubled up with a navy liner by Clinique, which sat atop a subtle lavender smokey eye.

Zendaya

The truth of the matter is, Zendaya could wear a trash bag on the red carpet and still slay. Nonetheless, she stunned in a highlighter yellow, midriff-baring Valentino gown teamed with over $6 million (!!) worth of Bulgari bling. Given the hefty price tags involved and the blinding gleam of the diamonds, makeup artist Sheika Daley went with a more minimalist, goddess-inspired approach for beauty. To complement Zendaya’s effortless, waist-length waves, Daley turned to Lancôme products, including the Hypnôse 5-Color Eyeshadow Palette in shades Terre De Sienne and French Nude.

H.E.R.

Grammy and, as of last night, Oscar winner H.E.R. hit the carpet in a Peter Dundas purple jumpsuit, accentuated by a floor-length headscarf. The all-purple look, which is said to have been a tribute to Prince, was surely a moment in and of itself. But the hair and makeup is what truly brought it to life. Hair stylist Nina Monique went for undulating waves that finished at the thigh. What’s more, H.E.R.’s look was accessorized with burgundy-tinted round frames—transparent and strategically placed lower on the nose to flaunt makeup artist Marissa Vossen’s magic: colorful winged liner and two-toned purple eyeshadow. Something matte and berry finished off the look, and it sat on H.E.R.’s lips!

Vanessa Kirby

Three words: red lip magic. Flaunting one of the more minimalist-leaning beauty looks of the night, Best Actress nominee Vanessa Kirby accessorized her custom pale rose Gucci column gown with barely-there makeup, a low bun, and the red lip of the evening. Marking her very first in-person awards show, Kirby made it a moment to remember in over 1,000 Cartier diamonds (as if the custom Gucci wasn’t enough!). Using all Gucci Beauty products, makeup artist Jo Baker kept things to a minimum. For the main event, Baker combined Rouge à Lèvres Mat Matte Lipstick in 502 Eadie Scarlet and Crayon Contour Des Lévres Lip Line in Bordeaux to create the bold lip.

