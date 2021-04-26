News

A-Listers, Editors, And Influencers Share Moving Tributes To Alber Elbaz

by Aaron Royce
Alber Elbaz

Following his sudden death aged 59 from COVID-19 on Saturday, industry figures are fondly remembering and paying their respects to Alber Elbaz. Celebrities, influencers, editors, and models are mourning the loss of the Moroccan-born Israeli designer, with many recalling their cherished memories of him and celebrating the pure joy he instilled in the industry. From Kim Kardashian West’s first Met Gala to Elizabeth Stewart’s appointment-turned-fashion show, read on for how the A-list is paying tribute to Elbaz. May he Rest in Peace.

Kim Kardashian West

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Hamish Bowles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hamish Bowles (@hamishbowles)

Marc Jacobs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs)

Tommy Hilfiger

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@thomasjhilfiger)

Naomi Campbell

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

Vera Wang

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang)

Laura Brown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laura Brown (@laurabrown99)

Coco Rocha

Lynn Yaeger

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lynn Yaeger (@babylynnieland)

Mickey Boardman

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mickey Boardman (@askmrmickey)

Samira Nasr

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by samiranasr (@samiranasr)

Sutton Stracke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by suttonstracke (@suttonstracke)

Stella McCartney

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney)

Bridget Foley

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bridget Foley (@bridgetpfoley)

Chloë Sevigny

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chloë Sevigny (@chloessevigny)

Elisabeth Jones-Hennessy

Kim Hastreiter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim Hastreiter (@kimpaper)

Giovanna Engelbert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GIO (@giovannaengelbert)

Derek Blasberg

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg)

Simon Doonan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simon Doonan (@simondoonan)

Amber Valletta

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amber Valletta (@ambervalletta)

Linda Evangelista

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista)

Pierpaolo Piccioli

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pierpaolo Piccioli (@pppiccioli)

Giambattista Valli

Suzy Menkes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suzy Menkes (@suzymenkes)

Peter Dundas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas)

Mert Alas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mert Alas (@mertalas)

Erin O’Connor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erin O’Connor MBE (@erinoconnor)

Sinead Burke

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sinéad Burke (@thesineadburke)

Maria Grazia Chiuri

Elizabeth Stewart

