Fêting Air Mail’s New ‘Look,’ British Vogue Takes To The Runway, New BAZAAR Covers, Inside Tiffany’s Sparkling Store Redesign, & More!

Industry luminaries join Graydon Carter and Linda Well to toast to AIR MAIL LOOK

Have you heard the word? OG editor Linda Wells is expanding on AIR MAIL’s coverage of the booming beauty world, with the digital outlet’s first editorial spinoff, AIR MAIL LOOK. The founding editor of Allure, who joined Graydon Carter’s venture in 2021 as a columnist, launched the new vertical in March in a bid to cast an inquisitive eye over the “very vital subject” and how it impacts lifestyle, behavior, and culture. This week, Carter and Wells were joined by a whole host of buzzy beauty authorities and fashion figures to raise a glass at Hotel Chelsea. Among the crowd were Frederic Fekkai, Narcisco Rodriguez, Dick Page, Derek Blasberg, Dasha Zhukova, John Demsey, Batsheva Hay, Isaac Boots, Victor Garber & Rainer Adreesen, Alexander Vreeland, Pamela Hanson, Jill Kargman, Amy Fine Collins, Christina Grasso, and many more.

Images: BFA

Irina Shayk, Julia Nobis, Devyn Garcia, Akon Changkou cover Harper’s Bazaar’s Beauty issue

Bazaar’s Beauty Issue is here, with four diverse faces from the modeling world talking about their beauty truths, brushing off other people’s opinions, and finding alignment between inner and outer beauty. The cover stars, who are all at different stages of their career, open up to the magazine, dishing on everything from confidence to the actual routines that have them runway ready. Shayk delved into the topic of chaneling her own strength and ignoring the naysayers. “I’ve never really [cared about] people’s opinions, even early in my modeling career, when they were like, ‘Oh my God, she doesn’t really look like a model. She’s not skinny, she’s too sexy, she’s never going to be a model.’ I was always like, ‘No, I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to lose 10 pounds.’ I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’m a Capricorn. My mom would always say, ‘You’re so stubborn.’ It’s just part of my personality. I’m so busy. We don’t have a nanny, so between trying to run my career, cook, clean, dress my daughter, bring her to school, and do all the mom stuff, I have no time for people’s opinions. Why on earth would I click and read 2,000 comments? I kind of don’t rely on it. I have my friends, my family. They love me, and I know who I am. I don’t give many, many S-H-I … you know this word, what people really think about me.” Word!

Read all the features here, and pick up the issue on May 2.

LuisaViaRoma and British Vogue will host a runway show in Florence this June

As if fashion folks needed another reason for an Italian vacanza this summer, LuisaViaRoma is planning an evolution of its first-ever fashion show which happened back in 2019. This time around, the luxury multi-brand retailer is teaming up with British Vogue and editor in chief Edward Enninful for a special catwalk show titled Runway Icons. The date is set for June 14, whereby over 50 brands will put their best foot forward by submitting a look which will cascade down a runway at the historic Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence (home of LVR). Over 2,000 people are expected to attend—and thanks to the involvement of British Vogue, no doubt the supermodel casting will make it a show to remember.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LUISAVIAROMA (@luisaviaroma)

WSJ. Magazine gets a sneak peek of the redesigned Tiffany & Co. flagship, aka ‘The Landmark’

Talk about a treasure chest. ICYMI: Tiffany & Co’s famous Fifth Avenue boutique, which dates back to 1940, has been undergoing a redesign. And when the doors are flung open at the end of the month, it’s not just the jewels that’ll be causing jaws to drop. The flagship will also feature gallery-worthy works from some of the biggest names in art, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Damien Hirst, Jenny Holzer, Richard Prince, Sarah Sze, and Julian Schnabel. Ahead of the ribbon cutting, WSJ. Magazine got an exclusive tour and heard straight from the horse’s mouth: fashion’s go-to biker leather-clad architect Peter Marino who was enlisted by LVMH for his vision, which includes a new three-story glass extension. Inside the magazine, out this Saturday, artist Julian Schnabel also previews his collection of Tiffany Blue-inspired custom gold-edged stoneware while Marino tells Stephen Wallis about the process of totally re-imagining the space. Read it online now.

