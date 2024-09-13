NYFW: Out & About With The Cut & Old Navy, Christian Louboutin, & More!

It’s time to party! New York Fashion Week is just around the corner—and bringing an array of events, parties, and soirées along with it. From collection launches to impressive accomplishments, there’s certainly lots to celebrate! Below, take a peek at the hottest parties to know from NYFW.

The Cut & Old Navy Party Like It’s 1994 At Webster Hall

In a surprise collaboration, Old Navy teamed up with The Cut to celebrate its 30th birthday party at Webster Hall. Coinciding with the launch of The Cut‘s first-ever solo print issue, the event found guests mingling with cocktails, wine, and mini burgers while dancing the night away—including Gap Inc. creative director Zac Posen, who tore up the dance floor! After dark, the ’90s were in full swing with performances by Ja Rule, En Vogue, and HANSON—and you bet the chicsters in the crowd knew every word. Shark Beauty was also on-site for attendees to receive beauty touch-ups, ensuring there wasn’t a hair out of place. Attendees included Lindsay Peoples, Paris Jackson, Dapper Dan, Leni Klum, Lourdes Leon, Mandy Ansari, Quigley Goode, Rachel Martino, David Burtka, Jessica Vosk, Davis Burleson, Sam Ravin, Hanna Flanagan, Kelly Reed, Danya Issawi, Chinea Rodriguez, Mary Griffin, Bianca Nieves, Brooke LaMantia, and many more.

All images: Diana Zapata/BFA.com

Christian Louboutin Toasts Louboutin Beauty’s New Fétiche Fragrance Line At Silencio

Throwing on our Louboutins! As darkness fell, the lights went red at Silencio—fitting, since Christian Louboutin was throwing a glitzy bash to celebrate his new Fétiche fragrance collection. The line’s spike-topped bottles were on full display on the bar and by photo opps, where guests struck a pose before dancing by the glow of a light-up floor. Near midnight, Tinashe and Violet Chachki took over the DJ booth to keep the party going for well-heeled attendees—including Teyana Taylor, Larsen Thompson, Katya Tolstova, Caroline Vazzana, Kara Brown, Alioune Badara Fall, Flaviana Matata, Didi Stone, Kysre Gondrezick, Amanda Lepore, Emily Moreno, Matthew Cancel, Xandra Pohl, Linux, Patrick Ta, BeauJangless, Shaun Ross, Myles O’Neal, Jake Dupont, Josie Dupont, Leigh Lezark, and more.

All images: Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com

Net-a-Porter’s September NYFW Soirée Celebrates Fashion’s Finest

Net-a-Porter took over Eel Bar for its annual NYFW cocktail soirée, hosted by Ad interim CEO and YOOX Net-A-Porter president Alison Loehnis. Lit by the glow of neon lights, guests mingled with skinny margaritas, Spanish-style spritzes, blood orange granitas, and potato croquetas. For a whimsical spin, attendees could also press a branded vending machine to receive patatas fritas and dulce treats. Sweet! Guests included Clara McGregor, Ego Nwodim, Ruby Aldridge, Christopher John Rogers, Charlotte Lawrence, Tiffany Haddish, Kilo Kish, Ari Fournier, Aweng Chuol, Daria Strokous, Eniko Mihalik, Ivy Getty, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Julia Banas, Kate Love, Maya Stepper, Richie Shazam, Moses Ingram, Sarah Holt, Tali Bulycheva, Toni Garrn, Veronica Webb, Adam Lippes, Alicia Yates, Alix Verley-Pietrafesa, Isiah Magsino, Beth Hutchens, Brandon Maxwell, Carmen Borgonovo, Indre Rockefeller, Jennifer Fisher, Lisa Marie Fernandez, Melissa Morris, Nina Runsdorf, Rebecca Vallance, Madelynn Furlong, Marcos Fecchino, Alexander Roth, Ali Whittle, Alyssa Coscarelli, Amy Lefevre, Cass Dimicco, Christy Joseph, Shelcy Joseph, Cynthia Taylu, Deon Hinton, Drew Jessup, Eric Jess, Georges Coupet, Géraldine Boublil, Igee Okafor, Izi Angus, Jenny Walton, Lauren Caruso, Luca Mornet, Shimma Marie, Tyler Mazaheri, TyLynn Nguyen, Alexis Badiyi, Beverly Nguyen, Jaime Kay Waxman, London Wilmot, Solange Franklin Reed, Clelia Montali, Evan Ross Katz, Jill Kargman, Tanner Reese, Joe Holder, Laura Reilly, Lauren Fern, Marjon Carlos, Sophia Roe, and Woldy Reyes.

All images: Joe Schildhorn via BFA.com

Maison Boucheron Comes To America With Glitzy NYC Boutique Opening

Jewels galore! Fine jewelry brand Maison Boucheron arrived to New York City to open its first U.S. boutique, which it celebrated with a star-studded party. Held at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, the evening featured new installation “Paris to New York: A Cutting-Edge Journey Since 1858,” which detailed Boucheron’s 166-year history. Of course, plenty of guests were decked in gleaming Boucheron jewelry for the chic occasion—including Gwyneth Paltrow, Cole Sprouse, Ari Fournier, Colman Domingo, Hailee Steinfeld, Mina Myoi, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Moose Knuckles

