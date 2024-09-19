What’s are the faux pas driving the front row crazy? We asked the front row to weigh in!

Sergio Hudson, creative director, Sergio Hudson

Stealing gift bags! Every season we have really nice gift bags under the chairs. I have people that always say, “I didn’t get a gift bag!” because the photographers come right after they get up and snatch them up. It’s hilarious—but they really should stop doing that!

Sally Holmes, editor in chief, InStyle

Being over Fashion Week and complaining about being at Fashion Week. We’re all very lucky to be here!

Avril Graham, host and executive producer, Invitation

There’s been Fashion Week faux pas since the beginning of time! People who take your seat, people who duplicate tickets. I’ve even had people faking my name, asking for tickets on behalf of the magazine when I was at Bazaar saying that they were an editor covering on our behalf. My signature was faked—the whole nine yards! Those people are very clever now about how to do these things. It’s not cool.

Kevin Huynh, fashion director, InStyle

Bad attitude at Fashion Week is not the look! There’s nothing worse than a crabby fashion person.

Trishna Rikhy, associate style commerce editor, Esquire

Cutting in line needs to end! And also, rushing the bouncer when you are in line and being like, “Let me in.” Trust me: the PR agencies want you in there more than you want to be in there, and your turn will come.

Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships, Instagram

When people think too hard about their content, or wait weeks and weeks to post their latergrams. During Fashion Week, just remember: it’s called Instagram! Don’t be afraid to post imperfect content, throw it all in a carousel, and have fun with it.

Alexis Bennett Parker, shopping content lead, Elle

I miss the days of everything being in the same place. I get it—a venue can help tell the story of the clothes! But I miss the days of like, “We know the next show is in the next tent.” My faux pas is having to go to Brooklyn, the Hamptons, all in a short amount of time. Bring it all back together!

Jessica Andrews, senior content director of shopping, PS

For me it’s really trying too hard and not embracing your personal style. A lot of people are peacocking just to be photographed, and it doesn’t feel authentic. I’m really over that! Just come dressed as yourself and be authentic. That’s really refreshing and genuine, and it shows.

Copelyn Bengel, accessories editor, Bustle Digital Group

Having shows 3,000 miles apart. There’s no time! And starting a show at the 45-minute mark.

Pamella Roland, creative director, Pamella Roland

We don’t have the drama. We are low on drama. I’ve been doing this for so long—what’s [so] important to be upset about? Don’t be upset about something that’s really trivial. That really bothers me, when people have too much drama.

Ana Colón, freelance editor

Being rude to people, in general. At the door, when you see folks. We’re a community, we all see each other at the same events. Just be nice!

Kendall Becker, trend forecaster, Trendalytics

Taking your photo in places and times when it’s not appropriate. If it’s taking away from other guests being able to view the actual collection, it needs to be kept in check. But we always love a content moment—at the right time!

Bella Gerard, content creator

Having your show somewhere that’s really hard to get to!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.