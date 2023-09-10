Dion Lee’s show time was stated for a eyebrow-raising 10pm slot on Saturday night, which turned out to be just the start of a memorable night to unfold. And after all, the Australian designer’s frighteningly cool clothes do go hand in hand with a good night out—particularly when you channel that super slick runway styling by Patti Wilson.

Post-show, which took place in Chelsea, Lee brought his fanbase a couple of blocks over to The Standard, High Line to give the collection a proper christening. Joining forces with Yola Mezcal meant that the margs were flowing all night, as DJs VTSS, Schacke, and BEARCAT spun well past most people’s sensible intended bed times (which makes sense why some front rows were a little quiet at 10AM on Sunday morning….).

Another cause to stay ’til the wee hours was the rumors that Ice Spice would perform—as if the ‘Ice Spicy Margarita’ on the menu and the custom ‘Ice Spice’ cubes weren’t a dead enough giveaway. The buzzy chart-topper did indeed reward the waiting crowd, much to the delight of attendees including Avril Lavigne and Tinashe.

Also in attendance were Lil TJAY, Hari Nef, Rachel Sennott, Moses Sumney, Amandla Stenberg, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Talia Ryder, Lourdes Leon, Eartheater, Yves Tumor, Shaun Ross, and many, many more.

Take a peek inside the rager, below:

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.