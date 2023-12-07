Miami Happenings: All The ABMB Buzz!

PatBO opens up shop in Miami

Bienvenidos a Miami. Last night, Patricia Bonaldi and Alessandra Ambrosio rang in a new chapter for PatBO with the unveiling of expansive Miami digs. The evening also fêted the recent Resort ’24 collaboration between the supermodel and the Brazilian brand, with many of the pretty pieces spotted on tastemakers in the crowd. The celebrations included a special acoustic performance by Sophie Hawley-Weld of chart-topping duo Sofi Tukker, who also curated the music for the party. Among the crowd sipping on tequila cocktails ’til late were Becky G, Tucker Halpern, Camila Coelho, Amanda Diaz, Amber Wang, Charly Jordan, Martha Graeff, Yvesmark Cherry, Christie Ferrari, Liz Kennedy, Katya Tolstova, and many, many more.

Images: BFA

Canada Goose brings its Art Collection to South Beach

In Miami, Canada Goose is partnering with Inuk artist, Saimaiyu Akesuk and the West Baffin Cooperative to bring its

award-winning Art Collection to life in an unprecedented way. The winterwear brand has commissioned Akesuk to create three new works that will be sold exclusively in the pop-up store on NE 39th Street this month, with proceeds from the sale of these works being directed to benefit Inuit artists and communities across Canada. It’s the latest evolution of the company’s HUMANTURE platform, which is dedicated to fighting climate change and supporting communities and craftsmanship. The three new pieces by Akesuk that will be displayed in Miami are in addition to an international collection of over 500 works displayed across 60 Canada Goose stores (making it the largest retail collection of Inuit art in the world). Iqaluit-born, Kinngait-based artist Akesuk’s distinctive drawings depict birds and bears, and are available for purchase now while supplies last at the Design District boutique. The one-to-watch will also participate in a live podcast taping with Juxtapoz this evening, followed by a cocktail celebration.

Delilah’s grand opening, presented by BOSS

Hotspot alert! Ahead of Art Basel Miami Beach, Delilah Miami debuted with a star-studded affair hosted by The h.wood Group co-founders John Terzian and Brian Toll, presented by BOSS and in partnership with Hexclad. Last night, the Brickell location was flooded with VIPs who wanted to get a firsthand look at the modern-day supper club. The well-attended opening bash included a set from Zack Bia and performances from DJ Khaled, Tyga, and Janelle Monae. Among the crowd were (deep breath!) Shakira, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sophia Bush, Pierce Brosnan, Diplo, Nicky Jam, David Grutman, Zack Braff, Alix Earle, Leon Bridges, Ricky Gervais, Johnny Manziel, Jordyn Woods, Larsa Pippin, Kyle Walker, Marcus Jordan, Chantel Jeffries, Corey Gamble, Omar Miller, Westside Gunn, Tank God, Robert Rivani, Jordan Belfort, Kliff Kingsbury, Jodie Woods, Mia Moretti, Duke Reilly, Nico Marley, Brandon Marshall, DJ Ruckus, Jalen Ramsey, Mookie Betts, Cory Higgins, Meredith Marks, Mojave Grey (Zander Bleck, Michael Pozzi), Goldie Heart, BLP Kosher, Marc Roberts, Andre Branch, David Dobrik, Michael Ohre, Gucci Westman, Zana White, Jonathan Cheban, Omar Miller, Jnr Choi, James Goldstein, Shannon and Shannade Clermont, Cam Lewis, Asia Wiggins, Micah Zanders, Marsha Mollinari, Matt Zinger, Daymond John, Giancarlo Stanton, Jeff Hamilton, Casey Wasserman, and many more.

Images: Getty

