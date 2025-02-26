Black-Owned Brands To Know and Love

As Black History Month continues, we’re taking a moment to shine light on the Black-owned brands and businesses that have captured the fashion world’s interest. Labels from Diotima and Wales Bonner to Hanifa, Sunni Sunni, and more have grown exponentially over the years from their sharp aesthetics and business savvy—as well as putting their culture and heritage front and center. Check out some of the top brands we’re into!

Wales Bonner

Since 2014, Grace Wales Bonner has steadily grown her namesake brand Wales Bonner into a must-know label. The designer’s colorful menswear, which blends elements of classic tailoring and sportswear, has since expanded to include womenswear and editor-loved shoes and jewelry. Plus, she’s got plenty of sold-out Adidas collaborations under her belt—including popular artisanal takes on the sports giant’s Samba sneakers.

Diotima

Rachel Scott launched Diotima in 2021, rooted in her design education and Jamaican heritage. Since then, she’s become a fashion darling within the NYC industry. By the end of 2024, Scott earned the prestigious CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, as well as the CFDA and Frazier Family Foundation’s Empowered Vision Award—which included a $100,000 grant. Soon after, she showcased a striking, versatile Fall 2025 collection rooted in the power of speaking out, and became one of Time magazine’s “The Closers” list members that same month. It’s clear the industry is paying rapt attention to Scott’s rise—and her chic, rich designs, including intricately textured dresses, knit separates, and slick boots.

Sunni Sunni

Sunni Sunni has broken into the footwear space with a commitment to dynamic style, genderless silhouettes, and a flair for the dramatic. Self-taught designer Sunni Dixon launched his namesake label in 2020, blending both sporty, subversive, and sophisticated aesthetics across his range of boots and mules—plus a new blucher design, which we got a sneak peek at during COTERIE New York. The brand’s square-toed Reese boot has particularly become its identifying signature over the years, owed to its slick 3-inch heels and vast range of colors and textures.

Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood always keeps us wanting more! Though the dynamic designer launched his brand in 2015, he rose to fame in 2020 with his “End Systemic Racism” tote, which raises proceeds for his namesake Brandon Blackwood Foundation. Today, he’s a top name to watch in the accessories space from his star-studded campaigns, drop-style launches, and handbag styles toted by stars including Beyoncé, Oprah, Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Plus, Blackwood’s known for incorporating customer feedback into his designs in real-time—proving the power of social media in brand operations. As for what’s next? His recently launched footwear and outerwear lines are continuing to grow, as well as his existing range of hit bags.

Tia Adeola

Nigerian-born designer Tia Adeola began her brand in 2017—straight from her college dorm room! Known for her signature ruffled, sheer organza garments, Adeola has since dressed celebrities like SZA and Gigi Hadid. The young designer’s Fall 2025 collection at New York Fashion Week paid homage to her Nigerian heritage, featuring vibrant colors and plenty of texture from feathers, shells, and beads. We’re especially crushing on her ruffled skirts and tops right now!

Brother Vellies

Launched by Aurora James in 2013, Brother Vellies has become a staple luxury accessories brand dedicated to cultural empowerment and personal freedom. James has particularly emphasized her label’s focus on preserving traditional African craftsmanship and sustainability, ensuring the brand’s stylish pieces also hold a deep social impact! In 2015, Brother Vellies notably won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, elevating its prominence in the fashion industry—and leading to the launch of hit pieces like its Sailboat bag, Ronstadt boots, and Holly pumps.

Sergio Hudson

Sergio Hudson, who founded his namesake brand in 2014, is celebrated for his impeccable tailoring and vibrant use of color. The designer gained significant attention during the 2021 U.S. presidential inauguration, when both Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama wore his ensembles—and marked a pivotal moment in history. Hudson’s standout pieces include his shawl-collared blazers and belted trench coats in luxe velvets, which are quickly becoming wardrobe staples.

Hanifa

Created by Anifa Mvuemba in 2011, Hanifa is known for bold, figure-flattering designs and its dynamic presentations. The brand made headlines in 2020 with its revolutionary virtual fashion show, highlighting its Pink Label Congo collection on ghost-like 3D digital models of all sizes. Hanifa’s standout pieces include her textured bags, cropped knits, and cutout dresses, which are all at the top of our wish lists!

Additional reporting by Preston Lyles.

