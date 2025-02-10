Laura Brown Is Ready For Her Next Chapter!

Laura Brown is a definitive cool girl—you only has to glimpse at her resume to get the gist!—and that’s definitive of her new era. Brown, former EIC of InStyle and all-around fashion industry darling, is set to publish her and Kristina O’Neill’s debut book “All The Cool Girls Get Fired” this fall. But before her book launch (And launch party? Don’t forget our invite, LB!) she’s making the New York Fashion Week rounds, starting with Ulla Johnson. Below, we catch up with Brown after Johnson’s Fall 2025 show!

What looks did you love from the show?

It’s funny! In my row, you heard these audible moans from ladies, [like] “Unhh.” I loved that camel cape, jacket and trousers, the suit. I loved the men’s. The men’s was like, “Oh shit, here we go on men’s.” I loved the coats that had the graduations of colors, and purple to red to green. I love that punchy gradation of color. That is beautiful. I just love everything she makes. She’s one of the few designers that I really like that I wear all the time, and I just always feel like myself, but I feel distinct. She’s such a girl’s girl. I’m just a fan!

Are you going to get your husband to wear an Ulla suit?

I don’t know if Brandon [Borror-Chappell] would look especially convincing in an Ulla Johnson suit. He’s more of a jeans and T-shirt, denim jacket kind of guy, but he’s handsome. He could probably swing it. But I think I’ll take the suit instead!

Your new book All The Cool Girls Get Fired is coming out this fall! How do you feel about early reactions so far?

We’ve worked on this very hard for the past year. We see from anybody who’s reached out to us during the process of writing the book, and from revealing the cover for presale…we think, we hope we can build something very, very important for women that reframes the way we all think about work and our own value. I’m so excited, and we’re going to shut up again on it for a while, because it’s out in October. You’ll hear so much more from us then. Do you want me to stop talking?

Never! You know all the cools girls get fired—but what are all the cool girls wearing right now?

All the cool girls are wearing whatever makes them feel the most themselves.

All images: Courtesy of Ulla Johnson

