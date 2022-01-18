Nordstrom Finds Its New Fashion & Editorial Director In Rickie De Sole

Vogue veteran Rickie De Sole has landed a major new gig. The longtime editor is leaving One World Trade after a stellar tenure at titles including Vanity Fair, W, and Vogue to join the retailer as its women’s designer fashion and editorial director.

De Sole’s, whose most recent task at Condé has been leading and shaping Vogue.com as its executive fashion director, will remain in New York for her newly-created role for the Seattle-based fashion mecca. Her job description, according to a spokesperson for Nordstrom, will involve “bringing a heightened point of view to the merchandising offering,” bolstering growth, developing an editorial plan, creating designer content, and acting as a face for Nordstrom. De Sole will report to Red Godfrey, Nordstrom’s vice president and creative director, and will work closely with Marie Ivanoff-Smith, women’s fashion director.

Among her other resume highlights, De Sole has served as fashion director at W; accessories director, head of fashion initiatives, and founder of Vogue100 at Vogue; as well as working on the Prada PR team. She has also served on the boards of Rent the Runway and Thom Browne. De Sole’s father is notably Domenico De Sole, a renowned executive who is chairman of Tom Ford International and who was the former president and chief executive officer of Gucci Group from 1994-2004 during its globally successful heyday under Ford.

De Sole’s appointment comes at a time where Nordstrom continues to beef up its fashion chops; adding covetable new names in luxury to its offering, supporting CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, and continuing its Nordstrom Space concept which serves as a satellite retail partner to Dover Street Market Paris.

Bonne chance!

