FashionGo Is Coming! Here’s What You Need To Know About FashionGo Week Palm Springs

Say goodbye to the trade show experience as you know it! Rather, meet FashionGo: a new concept which marries B2B fashion discovery with culture, design, and connection, all set against the lush and historically-relevant backdrop of Palm Springs. Let’s discuss!

Announced today, FashionGo Week Palm Springs is an omni-channel trade event that will take place in the sunny desert from May 3-May 5; bringing the FashionGo digital platform and community together with an anticipated in-person event. The first-of-its-kind series of events (which, spoiler alert, will expand to additional regions including NYC in the near future) is the brainchild of Tom Nastos and Scott Chowan; two veteran visionaries with decades’ worth of experience in the industry.

Billed as “the future of wholesale: where digital meets physical” this new format will see business leaders, fashion insiders, and thousands of brands and buyers descend on Palm Springs for live events, while the innovative digital tool StyleMatch+ and other digital capabilities will facilitate FashionGo Week to run online in tandem—featuring the same benefits and promotions, plus access to cutting-edge insights and data to help the almost one million registered buyers make informed and educated decisions about what customers really want.

“At FashionGo, we are focused on creating market access for our customers to discover, connect, and transact with confidence. We continue to strive to deliver exceptional value, service and solutions that not only help advance businesses but move this industry forward,” Paul Lee, CEO NHN Global, parent company of FashionGo, said in a release.

Mark your cals, start starring must-visit Palm Springs hotels and hotspots, and watch this space—you won’t want to miss this!

