Editor’s Pick: Nicole Miller Watermelon Set

by Julia Oakes
What: Can’t you tell we love a good Nicole Miller set?! This two piece number—consisting of a puff-sleeved cotton crop top and a matching tiered midi skirt—shines bright, along with the rest of Nicole Miller’s Summer 2021 offering, and not just because of its stand-out watermelon hue. Touting the label’s best-selling fabrication, optimal comfort, and the perfect amount of zest, this fun and flirty set is a no-brainer.

Who: Based in New York City and founded by its namesake designer, Nicole Miller is beloved for its bold, playful prints and offering of everyday and occasion wear that blend both undeniable sophistication and youthful edge all at once.

(Courtesy Nicole Miller)

Why: Wear it together, or mix and match the separates as you please. A flirty, puff-sleeved cropped top adds a playful touch to any outfit, and a chic midi is guaranteed to make a statement. But, put them together, and you’ve got an outfit sure to turn heads. We’ve already added to cart!

How much: Top: $195; skirt: $275

Where: nicolemiller.com

