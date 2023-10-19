Nicola Brognana and Blumarine are parting ways

Italian designer Nicola Brognana is leaving his role as creative director at Blumarine, a mutually exclusive decision. Brognano, an alum of Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda and Giambattista Valli ready to wear/couture, had been largely responsible for catapulting the Y2K dominant brand back into the zeitgeist by leaning into the aughts era nostalgia, albeit with a fresh spin. His own brand had been put on hold while he focused on Blumarine. “Nicola has been able to interpret the codes of Blumarine, reoffering them in an original and contemporary way, thus revamping the interest in the brand among fashion professionals and customers,” Marco Marchi of parent company EIH Eccellenze Italiane group said in a statement. “Bringing the brand back into the spotlight was a truly unique and exciting opportunity. I thank Marco Marchi for this chance and my team for the extraordinary work achieved together,” Brognana added. Watch this space!

Brilliant Earth enlists Camila Morrone as its first celebrity face

For its new Sol collection, Brilliant Earth has tapped a suitably sunny California girl to front the imagery: Camila Morrone. The Emmy-nominated actress and model is the digitally-native ethically-sourced jewelry company’s inaugural high profile ambassador. CEO Beth Gerstein called the moment an “incredible milestone” as Brilliant Earth looks set to put on city “takeovers” in New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco (keep your eyes peeled!). The Sol Collection features eight signature pieces including bracelet and rings crafted with recycled gold, silver, and Beyond Conflict Free diamonds, designed to mimic the warmth and energy of the sun. The company also collaborated with artist Clym Evernden to bring the collection to life, creating an artistic experience around Sol that will take customers on a journey through immersive experiences that will be showcased both online and in select Brilliant Earth showrooms. The collection is available to shop from today.

Canada Goose drops new collaboration with Pyer Moss

Canada Goose and Pyer Moss are leaning into ’90s Brooklyn style with their new collaboration. The collection, which launched today, brings together outerwear, apparel, accessories, and footwear in the bold primary color palette known and adored by fans of designer Kerby Jean-Raymond. The nine-piece co-branded collection includes the Wave Parka, Crop Wave Puffer, CG Disc Puffer, CG Disc Vest, CG Disc Anorak, Wild Brick Overall, CG Grab Cargo, Wild Brick Boot, and the Logo Balaclava in punchy red, yellow, blue, and black. To unveil the offering, Pyer Moss and Canada Goose debuted a shot film directed by and starring Jean-Raymond, with messaging focus on climate change. Get into the collection here.

