New & Notable Showrooms To Check Out At Atlanta Apparel This March

It’s almost time! The next installment of Atlanta Apparel is on the horizon. From Tuesday, March 28 – Saturday, April 15, the industry will flock to AmericasMart Atlanta for the all-encompassing fashion event. This time around, Atlanta Apparel will highlight Autumn Winter 2023 trends across its 315+ temporary exhibits and 350+ permanent showrooms. Ahead of your visit, we’re spotlighting new and notable permanent showrooms open this March for Atlanta Apparel’s season break market. Grab a pen and paper, here’s what you need to know.

Helen’s Heart

This showroom has it all: including a range of casual and formalwear, as well as shoes and accessories. If you’re looking for an eclectic range of collections for all types of women, look no further than Helen’s Heart.

Camel Threads

The mother-daughter team behind Camel Threads aims to ensure their brand always has a fun and relaxed feel. They sell funky bags with beading and embroidery, as well as glittery sneakers and glamorous heels—all of which have found a home with their new permanent showroom in Atlanta.

Cardin McCoy

Here’s one for the littles! Cardin McCoy provides children’s t-shirts, footwear, and accessories. Their collections include cute

graphic tees and as well as quality leather goods for children.

Seamless showroom

Be sure to check out this showroom for your fix of light linens, pastels, and all things beachy. The brands at this showroom include Arminta James, Arcaa.,Callahan, Show Me Your Mumu, Devotion, Idle, The Laundry Room, and Spell.

Soleil Sales

Soleil Sales is a one-stop-shop. Fashion veterans Lia and Britt launched Soleil to embody their approach—style should be sunny, as referenced by the translation of this French word. At this showroom, you’ll find smile-inducing high-end resort brands that are sold in over 2,500 points of sale across the US.

Anju

Anju carries a range of hand-crafted artisan jewelry, as well as divine handwoven bags. The colorful and elegant pieces are all made with love in India using traditional techniques. Consider it your new accessories obsession!

