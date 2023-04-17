Emily Ratajkowski features in Marc Jacobs’ latest Monogram Collection campaign

EmRata, who made her runway and campaign debut for Marc Jacobs seven years ago, is now starring in a new campaign for the brand. Shot by Harley Weir and styled by Danielle Emerson, the supermodel is seen in pieces baring the XL font monogram, which the designer first introduced on the Fall ’21 runway and continues to expand on each season. Peep the campaign below, and watch out for it on large scale billboards near you.

Liu Wen stars in the new Gucci campaign for its Bamboo 1947 bag

For a classic fashion item, an enduring supermodel. Runway mainstay Liu Wen is fronting the new campaign for the Gucci 1947 Bamboo—an instantly recognizable house staple detail that dates all the way back to 1947. Lensed by David Sims, Wen is seen in a series of still and video that show the bag as a symbolic keeper of secrets and a treasure chest of sentiments…what more could we ask from our arm candy. The Gucci Bamboo 1947, as well as its predecessors, are set to go on display at a new exhibit called Gucci Cosmos debuting in Shanghai tomorrow.

Join Closely Crafted for its Move the Needle celebration next week

Nonprofit Closely Crafted is getting ready to host an evening of crafting, creativity, and conversation on Tuesday, 4/25 at chic hotspot Bar Blondeau in Williamsburg. Closely Crafted is committed to preserving and boosting interest in quality and thoughtfully created goods, supporting American artisans and empowering next-gen creators. Tuesday’s cocktail gathering will shine a light on the Move the Needle campaign, which seeks to attract funding towards training burgeoning talent. Funds raised from the event will go directly to the launch of the first master apprenticeship program in the US. As board members and advisors include the likes of Gigi Burris, Bailey Moon, Alexandra O’Neill, Maxwell Osbourne, Katie O’Connor, and many more, the upcoming gathering is expected to be well-attended by designers, editors, tastemakers, and models alike. Get your tickets now.

Balmain will support IN THE BLK’s mentorship program

Today, Balmain proudly announced the luxury brand’s support of Victor Glemaud’s non-profit IN THE BLK’s initiatives. Members of different Balmain teams will be working directly with Dayanne Danier, a Haitian-American designer and founder of the accessories brand Bien Abye and IN THE BLK member, in terms of both design and business development. Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing said: “I am extremely happy that Balmain will be supporting IN THE BLK and mentoring Ms. Danier. Of course, we all know that the fashion industry has been embarrassingly slow in pushing for the needed changes that will help create a fashion future that better reflects the beautifully diverse world where we all live. The work of the dedicated professionals behind IN THE BLK is helping us to start making up for lost time and the association’s mentorship program is a smart way to kick-start the development of tomorrow’s Black design and business leaders.” Founded in 2020 by Victor Glemaud, IN THE BLK is a collective of over 30 influential Black fashion creatives working together to shape the future of fashion by promoting equitable growth for Black-owned brands. In its first two years, IN THE BLK supported six emerging designers to showcase their work at Paris and NY fashion weeks in partnership with major sponsors including UPS, IMG/Endeavor, and Instagram.

