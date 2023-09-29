New Brands Showcasing At Atlanta Apparel This October

Atlanta Apparel is back at Americas Mart from October 10-14, showcasing Spring Summer 2024, as well as Holiday/Winter immediates and Resort lines. Before you head to the trade show floor to place your buy, here are two unmissable brands—debuting this October—to have on your hit list.

Faherty

No matter where you are in the world, Faherty is destined to brighten your mood with its infectious, coastal-inspired soul. The brand is the brainchild of designer Mike Faherty and his two siblings, who parlay their good memories of all-day surf sessions, road trips, and bonfires on the beach into their sustainably-minded, socially-conscious clothing brand.

Frances Valentine

From co-founder Elyce Arons, Frances Valentine is a contemporary brand seeped into nostalgia and vintage references nodding to elegant eras of the past. The joyful label, which Arons launched with her best friend, the late designer Kate Spade, is a go-to for pretty frocks, retro outerwear, and statement accessories, handbags, and footwear.

