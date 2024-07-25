Net-A-Porter & Mr. Porter Toast Summer With An Artistic Sunset Dinner

Dinner with a view! To celebrate the summer season, Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter hosted a chic evening soirée at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill. Overseen by ad interim CEO and president Alison Loehnis, the Hamptons affair began with an outdoor cocktail hour at sunset.

After walking past the museum’s spacious entrance, guests mingled with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres in the venue’s outdoor sculpture garden. Refreshing margaritas were flowing through the evening, courtesy of a chic Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter-branded bars—as well as a vintage cocktail cart at the edge of the grassy meadow. Naturally, attendees were dressed in both retailers’ latest High Summer and Pre-Fall 2024 collections.

After dark, everyone strolled to the museum’s outdoor patio for a breezy candlelit dinner under the stars. The evening’s menu included grilled watermelon and lobster, heirloom tomatoes with caviar vinaigrette, and branzino with squash blossoms, complemented by a selection of Wölffer wines. A round of espresso, paired with madeleines, petits fours, and miniature macarons, ended the night on a decidedly sweet note.

“It’s so great to be here with some familiar faces, some new faces, but really what tonight is about is what we describe as our fashion event,” said Loehnis in her remarks. “Every summer, Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter do something here. The point of it, really, is to just celebrate the season, celebrate people we really, really love, and celebrate our friends.”

Guests included Kevin Love, Kate Love, Ego Nwodim, Clara McGregor, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Ella Hunt, Mickey Sumner, Nacho Figueras, Thomas Doherty, Igee Okafor, Georges Coupet, Sophie Elgort, Molly Sims, Huma Abedin, Rosie Assoulin, Max Assoulin, Isiah Magsino, Sean Santiago, Beth Hutchens, Tinx, Jennifer Fisher, Lynette Nylander, Suzie Kondi, Scott Stuber, Dr. Lara Devgan, Nina Runsdorf, Veronica De Piante, London Wilmot, Natasha Colvin, Andy Baraghani, Carter B. Smith, Delfina Blaquier, Eny Lee Parker, Nigel Sylvester, Hannah Traore, Joe Holder, Joey Wölffer, and Marcos Fecchino.

All images: Ben Rosser/BFA.com

