Naomi Campbell celebrates her birthday in style

BOSS hosted a fittingly fabulous fête for Naomi Campbell in Cannes last night. The fashion icon and activist rang in her 53rd birthday with an enchanting dinner and after-party hosted by Daniel Grieder, CEO of Hugo Boss while Marco Falcioni, senior vice president of creative direction, was also in attendance. The birthday girl celebrated the evening in not one, but two Boss frocks, and was surrounded by a constellation of A-listers including Leonardo DiCaprio, Travis Scott, Julia Garner, Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell, Helena Christensen, Eva Herzigova, Ashley Graham, Edward Enninful, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, and many more. During the course of the evening, Robin Thicke performed a selection of hits before a charity auction in aid of Cancer Research UK was held.

Images: Courtesy of BOSS

Inside the Celine dinner party

On Monday, Hedi Slimane hosted friends of Celine for an evening under the stars at the exclusive Eden Roc. The night to remember encompassed an intimate cocktail gathering, followed by a candle-lit seated dinner. Jacob Slater, of the British rock group Wunderhorse, also performed for the high profile guests in attendance. The chic crowd, most of whom were dressed in pieces from Celine’s recent indie music-inspired collections, included no shortage of thespians, musicians, and models, such as house ambassador Kaia Gerber, Future, Blackpink’s Lisa, Joe Alwyn Grace Van Dien, Jack Dylan Grazer, Michael Pitt, Griffin Gluck, Noah Jupe, Suzanne Lindon, Stella Rose, Esme Creed Miles, and Olivia Dejonge.

Images: Courtesy

British Vogue and Chopard brought all the beauties out

It was a supermodel bonanza at the annual British Vogue dinner celebrating the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. Presented in partnership with diamond maison Chopard, the evening brought together an illustrious guest list of fashionable figures, from designers and DJs to runway icons. The event was co-hosted by Edward Enninful and Chopard’s Caroline Scheufele and saw London-based it girl Zara Martin on DJ duty. Among those who were whisked off the Croisette and up to the spectacular Chopard Rooftop at Hotel Martinez for the evening were Irina Shayk, Ashley Graham, Isabelle Huppert, Helena Christensen, Neelam Gill, Paloma Elsesser, Poppy Delevingne, Precious Lee, Peggy Gou, Paloma Elsesser, Leomie Anderson, Martha Hunt, Riccardo Tisci, Cindy Bruna, Maya Jama, Emma Thynn, Tobey Maguire, and many, many more. Peep the sparklers and sequins, below:

Images: Getty/Courtesy

Halle Bailey is Glamour’s global cover star

The Little Mermaid live-action remake is finally about to hit screens this Friday, and its star Halle Bailey has been waiting for this moment for years. The 23-year-old stars across global editions of Glamour magazine, telling writer Leah Faye Cooper how the project has been almost five years in the making. In the profile, Bailey speaks at length about representation on screen, how meaningful it’s been seeing young Black girls react to her role as a Disney princess, and how working with Kat Ali on makeup and Camille Friend on hair for the film was a game changer (“They’re both women of color, so I felt very comfortable. They know how to take care of me and my hair and makeup. I’ve been on sets before where that’s not the case.”) Talking about her first memories of the character she would go on to play, she recalls: “I remember Ariel being the reason I wanted to swim. When I saw her, [I was] like, ‘She’s so beautiful; I want to be a mermaid too.’ She didn’t look like me, but I was okay with that because it was what I was used to at the time.” Bailey won’t have much time to dwell either, having already been immersed in production for the forthcoming musical update of The Color Purple, in which she plays a young Nettie. Read the entire feature right here.

Images: AB+DM

