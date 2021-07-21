More, More, More! Atlanta Apparel’s August Event Also Includes The #1 National Prom Show AND A Bridal Market Too!

Calling all retailers—Atlanta Apparel is around the corner once more, taking place from August 2-7 at AmericasMart Atlanta. Furthermore, this time around, the famed fashion and lifestyle discovery event is taking place in combination with World of Prom & Social Occasion and VOW New World of Bridal Markets. If there was ever an incentive to book your spot now, this is it. What are you waiting for?

…Ok, we’ll continue! The combined markets together kick off the Spring 2022 bridal and social occasion buying season—with more than 150 of the industry’s top brands presented in person through a first-time co-location of International Market Centers’ (IMC) formal fashion markets.

The upcoming August markets are thus a unique and unrivaled opportunity for buyers to see show-stopping gowns by both established and emerging brands, like Portia & Scarlett, Allure Bridals, Casablanca, House of Wu, Johnathan Kayne, Jovani, Justin Alexander, Mon Cheri, Morilee by Madeline Gardner, Sherri Hill, Sydney’s Closet, and Terani Couture.

The temporary exhibits (presented August 3-6) will also feature gowns from Andrea & Leo Couture, JH Bridal by Jimme Huang, Madi Lane, Teri Jon and more. Not to mention, more sequin, beads, rhinestones, and lace than your heart could desire with bags, accessories, shoes, and veils on display in showroom settings. Flower girl dresses and men’s formalwear will also be available for persual—

plus a range of additional merchandise and vendors like Advance Packaging (customizable gown bags, shopping bags, shipping products and more), Appliques with Glitz (sequin, bead and rhinestone appliques), Design by Conception (handmade wedding jewelry), En Vogue Bridal Accessories (veils, jewelry, accessories), Malis-Henderson (veils, jewelry, and accessories), Marc Defang (shoes and pageant gowns), Rosebud Fashions (flower girl dresses) and Southern Independent Formalwear Association (men’s formalwear).

Live events are also making a long-awaited comeback at the market, with a schedule of runway shows and education programming on the cards. Attendees can also expect trend forecasting, marketing sessions, and virtual programming via IGTV. According to a release, the celebrated World of Prom & Social Occasion and VOW fashion shows are also due to be combined for a live, immersive fashion experience on August 3. We can barely wait!

“Staging World of Prom & Social Occasion and VOW | New World of Bridal together creates the industry’s most comprehensive formal fashion buying event as retailers are getting back to business” said Caron Stover, senior vice president, Apparel. “Prom, bridal and quinceañera designers are offering new dresses at every price point and size to ensure retailers are stocked and ready for the much-anticipated return of social events.”

Pre-registration is open now at Atlanta-Apparel.com.

