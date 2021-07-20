Emily DiDonato, Tyler Cameron, Tracy Anderson, And More Hamptons’ Chicsters Tell Us Their Top Style Tips

As preparations are underway for our annual Hamptons Most Stylish soirée, which takes place this weekend, we’re asking some of this year’s notable honorees for their secrets to always looking polished and put together. Here’s how some of our favorite immaculately turned out East Enders make it look easy….

Emily DiDonato, Model

Personal Style Philosophy: Generally, I stay away from trends and invest in classic, basic pieces that I can wear for a very long time!

Favorite Brands: Isabel Marant, The Frankie Shop, Anine Bing, Frame, and Khaite.

Favorite New Brand: Covey Skin!

Best Fashion Advice You’ve Ever Been Given: Stick to investment pieces. I went through

a lot of phases of shopping at fast-fashion places, but the clothes never last and neither

do the trends. Find pieces you love, take care of them, and wear them forever!

You’d Never Be Caught Dead Wearing: Low-rise jeans.

Summer Uniform: A Réalisation Par dress.

Fashion Inspiration: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emmanuelle Alt, Jeanne Damas.

East End Shopping Haunts: Zimmermann, Intermix, goop, and Reformation.

Digital Fashion Destination: Net-a-Porter!

Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Designer

Personal Style Philosophy: Don’t be boring.

Favorite Brands: Monse, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Valentino, Brock Collection, and Alexis.

Favorite New Brand: Amina Muaddi.

Best Fashion Advice You’ve Ever Been Given: Mix it all up—the old, new, vintage, real, and

costume.

You’d Never Be Caught Dead Wearing: Birkenstocks.

Fashion Inspiration: Carrie Bradshaw. East End Shopping Haunts: White’s Apothecary, Aerin, and Zimmermann. I love a HomeGoods moment, too!

Favorite Digital Fashion Destination: Net-a-Porter and Maisonette.

Must-Have Summer Accessory: The striped Amanda espadrille sneaker from my Nicky Hilton x French Sole collection. These 100 percent sustainable shoes pair perfectly with a white summer dress or jean shorts and a T-shirt.

Tracy Anderson, Fitness Guru

Personal Style Philosophy: Be creative, comfortable, and conscious. Fashion is a means to express who you are—and also your values. Fast fashion is killing our environment, so make statements with where you shop.

Favorite Brands: I love Victoria Beckham, Black Iris, Loro Piana, and De Castro, which I purchase on Fashionkind, my new obsession.

Favorite New Brand: Amini bikinis are incredible! They’re also incredible for the environment!

Best Fashion Advice You’ve Ever Been Given: Free all the nipples. Permission to go unapologetically braless.

You’d Never Be Caught Dead Wearing: Real fur.

Summer Uniform: My Tracy Anderson x Year of Ours collection.

Fashion Inspiration: Cruella.

East End Shopping Haunts: Ralph Lauren, Loro Piana, Tenet, Kirna ZabРte, Quincy Davis’s shop in Montauk, and Stella & Ruby is my favorite for kids.

Favorite Digital Fashion Destination: Fashionkind, Wardrobe Icons, Shop Black Iris, Net-a-Porter, and Moda Operandi.

Quincy Davis, Surfer and Founder Of Quincy MTK



Personal Style Philosophy: Beach to street.

Favorite Brands: The Great, Warm NY, RE/DONE, and Tropic of C.

Favorite New Brand: Suzie Kondi.

Best Fashion Advice You’ve Ever Been Given: Quality over quantity.

You’d Never Be Caught Dead Wearing: Crocs, but also secretly want them!

Summer Uniform: Bikinis.

Fashion Inspiration: I will forever be inspired by the ocean in all ways, but there’s a real part of me that leans toward fashion. I also look to friends often. I’m surrounded by the most amazing women who share similar passions. Another huge inspiration is right on the street. Walking around Montauk or NYC is constant creative input. It’s real and authentic and I love that.

East End Shopping Haunts: Quincy Montauk, Deep Blue Vintage, and Warm.

Favorite Digital Fashion Destination: My own quincymtk.com. I also love gimaguas.com for all the summer vacation feels, and thebarn808.com,one of my favorite stores in Hawaii.

Charlotte Bickley, Influencer

Personal Style Philosophy: It’s not about what you’re wearing, it’s about how you wear it. Confidence is everything for a great look!

Favorite Brands: Jacquemus, The Attico, Cult Gaia, Madhappy, and Agolde.

Favorite New Brand: Brunch! You can wear its slippers with a sole out and about. I’m obsessed with the brand’s concept, and the slippers are so cute and comfy.

Best Fashion Advice You’ve Ever Been Given: Don’t follow trends, set your own, and be different.

Summer Uniform: A bikini, jean shorts, an open white buttondown, and of course a hat!

Fashion Inspiration: Elsa Hosk or Hailey Bieber!

East End Shopping Haunts: Obsessed with Tenet inSouthampton. The best finds always!

Marina Albright, Buyer at Albright Fashion Library

Personal Style Philosophy: Being in the fashion industry, I believe spending on staples is always key. Never wear something you’re not comfortable in, even if it’s trending. It will never look good!

Favorite Brands: Bottega Veneta and Chanel for key pieces this season. I like to fill the rest of my wardrobe with Re/Done, LoveShackFancy, and Isabel Marant.

Favorite New Brand: I’m loving Made in Tomboy, available at Matches. And Cult Gaia for fun summer pieces.

Best Fashion Advice You’ve Ever Been Given: If you buy something and you’re not dying to wear it, return it. My rule is if the tags are still on after a week, it’s not worth it.

You’d Never Be Caught Dead Wearing: A print with a designer logo.

Summer Uniform: My go-to summer look is a LoveShackFancy long skirt with a Johanna Ortiz bikini top and my new Chanel raffia sandals.

Fashion Inspiration: Rosie Huntington- Whiteley.

East End Shopping Haunts: Warm in Amagansett and Tenet in Southampton.

Sophie Bickley, Influencer



Favorite Brands: Ganni, Zimmermann, The Mayfair Group, Champion, and Moschino.

Favorite New Brand: La Detresse.

Best Fashion Advice You’ve Ever Been Given: Never be afraid to take risks with your fashion because fashion is an expression of yourself and if you wear what you feel confident in, that confidence will rub off on others. You can’t go wrong being yourself.

You’d Never Be Caught Dead Wearing: Anything khaki material.

Summer Uniform: Dress up with a two-piece set with sandals (wedge or flat) or dress down with jean shorts with a crop T-shirt and white Nike sneakers.

Fashion Inspiration: Zendaya.

East End Shopping Haunts: Intermix, because it has a bit of everything.

Tyler Cameron, Model and Actor

Personal Style Philosophy: It depends where I am. In Florida, bathing suits and a big shirt. I’m a beach bum. In New York City, I dress up a lot more. I wear jeans, nice shoes, peacoats, and turtlenecks.

Favorite Brands: Sandro, Rag & Bone, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ports 1961, Theory, and The Kooples. For working out, I loveHOKA’s shoes and clothing.

Favorite New Brand: Duvin.

Best Fashion Advice You’ve Ever Been Given: It’s better to be overdressed than underdressed.

You’d Never Be Caught Dead Wearing: A tank top.

How Many Pairs of Jeans You Own: Before The Bachelorette, I owned two pairs and now I own 20.

Fashion Inspiration: Cam Newton.

Digital Fashion Destination: Pinterest.