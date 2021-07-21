Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: ETRO Printed Silk Summer Blazer

What: Tapping nearly all the colors of the rainbow—specifically, blush pink, sunset orange, mauve, and a zesty chartreuse—this silk blazer is the epitome of a chic moment. As part of the Italian label’s Spring Summer 2021 collection, this piece showcases Veronica Etro’s famed love of patterns; bedecked with florals, gilded birdcages, and chain motifs. Ciao, bella!

Who: Founded in 1968 on the principles of Italian tailoring and excellence, fused with splashy prints, family-ran luxury label ETRO continues to adapt and epitomize what Italian fashion should feel and look like, season after season. Case in point: this colorful piece that will see you through year after year.

Why: Picture this: Your all-too-plain high-waisted trousers and strappy pumps need a spicy match. Your next move? Whipping this colorful number out of your closet. Flaunting a single button to close, pink lapels, and front pockets (because oh, who doesn’t love a pocket!), this single-breasted coverup is ready to spruce up any summer ‘fit you may find yourself sporting this season.

How much: $1,728

Where: ETRO

