Editor’s Pick: Rebecca Vallance Resort 2021 Positano Edit

What: Part of Rebecca Vallance’s Resort 2021 drop, the Positano edit comprises a matching maxi skirt, a breezy floor-length kaftan, a tiered maxi dress, two mini dresses, a plunging one-piece, a balconette swim top and high-waisted swim bottoms. Flaunting a summery print that screams with pinks, purples, and oranges, this edit is the perfect addition to any summer wardrobe—especially one looking to make a statement. Available to shop in October, the mix-and-match style edit will have us setting our calendar alerts now.

Who: Namesake founder Rebecca Vallance launched her ready to wear label in 2011 and hasn’t slowed down for a minute since. Case in point? It’s stylish fans include Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Eva Longoria, Kate Beckinsale, Behati Prinsloo, and countless others. The Rebecca Vallance signature aesthetic is one that fuses structured tailoring, unique fabrications, and global inspiration into undeniably luxurious everyday wear, evening wear, and even bridal! You know what they say—Aussies do it best!

Why: You know, those ‘pool-dinner-cocktail parties’ for which an outfit is almost impossible to determine? With endless styling options across this capsule edit, there’s no such thing as not acing the dress code. With a bikini top that doubles as a crop, a mini kaftan dress that works as a cover-up, and limitless ways to style all of the above, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be the best dressed wherever you may find yourself!

How much: Prices will be revealed in October.

Where: rebeccavallance.com

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.