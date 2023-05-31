Bally names design director

Bally has appointed Simone Bellotti their new design director. He joined the company in October 2022 after a 16-year stint at Gucci. He has also spent time in senior positions at Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, and Gianfranco Ferré. Bellotti replaces Rhuigi Villasenor, who spent less than a year in the role and parted ways this month. His first collection for Bally will be presented during Milan Fashion Week in September.

Ryan Gosling covers GQ and addresses Ken casting controversy

It’s the Summer of Ryan Gosling! The star of the eagerly anticipated Barbie covers the Summer issue of GQ. Inside he tells senior staff writer Zach Baron that he was amused with the controversy over his casting as Ken. “I would say, you know, if people don’t want to play with my Ken, there are many other Kens to play with,” he tells GQ. “It is funny…this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?…But suddenly, it’s like, ‘No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f***ed with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told.”

The new issue hits of GQ newsstands on June 13th and Barbie hits screens on July 21st.

Qantas Airways announces a strategic partnership with Australian designer Rebecca Vallance

Qantas Airways will be operating flights from Sydney to New York for the first time since 2020 and they’ve partnered with Rebecca Vallance to make the trip a little chicer. Business class travelers will be offered a collectable bespoke matching PJ and Amenity kit designed by Vallance, that pays homage to New York.

The luxury travel collaboration features special edition PJs, a special edition amenity kit, and 2 custom couture Rebecca Vallance gowns. Each piece incorporates Vallance’s Avenue Astoria Collection print. Avenue Astoria is a nod to the characters of New York’s Waldorf Astoria in the 1970s. The styles will also be available to purchase on Qantas Marketplace through a points redemption.

Decades returns to Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor

Decades, the renowned vintage store, and Cameron Silver will be heading back to the Hamptons this summer. The residency will kick off on June 26th with a three-day exhibition of Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture. They are also hosting a pop-up from Bogner, featuring the German legacy brand’s golf and sport collections. From June 29 to July 3, Ala von Ausberg will present her resort wear, renowned for beautiful original prints in silks and chiffon.

Other designers featured at the store this summer are St. John (July 16 – July 23), Jil Sander (July 24th-July 31), Libertine in collaboration with Portuguese high jeweler Rosior (August 1-7th), ETRO (August 8-15), and Marni (August 16th-September 4th).

Sage & Madison is located at 31 Madison Street, Sag Harbor

