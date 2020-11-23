Chrissy Teigen Just Won WFH Style In This Feathered Silk Robe Of Dreams

Leave it to CT to post a tongue-in-cheek outfit shot, but to convince us that we absolutely need feather-trimmed loungewear in the process. Our social media favorite took to Instagram over the weekend to share her newest stay-at-home style staple: a chic crystal-detailed robe from Aussie brand, Camilla.

Teasing, “something’s cominnnnnnn!” in the caption, fans rushed to ask if the outfit was signaling that Teigen is about to launch her own line of robes. We wonder!

Indeed, eagle-eyed shoppers rushed to find the flared-sleeve, blush pink robe with a Persian leopard and floral print, which was on sale for $699 from $999. Unfortunately, now it’s sold-out—call it the Chrissy Teigen effect!

Alas, Camilla has no shortage of floaty offerings, perfectly for swanning around chez vous. Traditional loungewear? We don’t know her. Check out our favorites robes below—perfect for the boudoir and beyond—and read our profile on the woman behind the bohemian-favorite brand here.

Santa, if you’re reading, we’ll take the eye mask and pillow set in our stocking. TYSM!

