Atlanta Apparel: Four Resort Brands To Bookmark Ahead Of February

It’s cold outside, but Atlanta Apparel is coming in hot! Atlanta Apparel returns to AmericasMart in Downtown Atlanta from February 6-9, kicking off the year with retailers and designers from all over the world. And speaking of a global outlook, we’re keeping our minds sunny with an eye on the stunning resortwear brands to check out. Whether your dream vacation is an actual physical one coming up, or purely a break for your imagination, here are some labels to take a look at.

Oliphant

Time to book that flight! Contemporary women’s ready to wear brand Oliphant uses bright and beautiful colors and prints across handcrafted pieces which celebrate the best traditional techniques around the world, such as hand-block printing, beading, and embroidery—all made with sustainability in mind by artisans in various communities around the world.

Spartina 449

South Carolina-based Spartina 449 counts Drew Barrymore among its legion of fans, and there’s no surprises there. The brand is a one-stop-shop, with everything from everyday clothing to jewelry, accessories, and handbags, inspired by the easy way of living in founder Kay Stanley’s tranquil home, Daufuskie Island.

Michelle McDowell

Brides to be, honeymooners, moms, students, and everyone in between—Michelle McDowell designs is the brainchild of a former stay-at-home mom who created her brand of joy-sparking jewelry and clothing to scratch the creative itch she was feeling. Fast forward eight busy years and the company is thriving. A go-to for pieces that add a little pizazz to the everyday!

Johnny Was

For the jet-setters among us, bohemian brand Johnny Was needs little introduction. Indeed, it’s been a staple in the resortwear (and year-round) world since its launch way back in 1987. All these years later, the label has outfitted people in all corners of the world in its silk maxi dresses, wide-leg pants, matching sets, kimonos, swimwear, and folk blouses which always seem to bring a sense of escapism to mind.

