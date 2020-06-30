Milan Fashion Week Is Moving Forward with Physical Shows in September

The Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) has announced physical shows will go ahead in September during Milan Fashion Week, which follows the lead of Paris Fashion Week, who made a similar announcement last week.

“[Digital fashion week] is designed to support, rather than replace, the physical fashion calendar, which will resume in September and will remain vital in promoting Made in Italy and the value of its manufacturing prowess,” CNMI president Carolo Capasa said in a statement. The dates this year are September 22nd to 28th.

ETRO is going against the grain and presenting their Spring/Summer 2021 Men’s collections and Women’s pre-collections with a live runway show during Milan’s Digital Fashion Week on Wednesday, July 15th. The show will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Milan for a limited amount of guests and be live streamed. “We have decided to present the collections with a runway show to support the fashion system and the city of Milan with a positive message,” Kean and Veronica Etro said. “We value the importance of digital but also believe in the vital energy of live interactions. We are happy to involve our guests in a real experience, in full compliance with the current safety standards and public health regulations, while still being able to virtually reach a wider audience.”

No official announcement has been made about the NYFW and London Fashion Week schedules.

UPDATE: The CFDA has told members the Spring shows in New York will now run September 14 to 16th. They will add September 17th if there is demand.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.