Influencers are banding together to create the first American Influencer Council, which has been organized by some of the industry’s most successful names. Brittany Xavier, Serena Goh, Chrissy Rutherford, Patrick Janelle, Danielle Bernstein, Aliza Licht, and Chriselle Lim are some of the founding members who have created the #AIC to “further legitimize and sustain the influencer marketing industry in America.”

The council was founded by Qianna Smith Bruneteau. “Clickbait headlines claiming the age of influencers is over undermine the contributions of creators to the U.S. GDP,” Smith Bruneteau said. “These digital media entrepreneurs are fueling the creative, storylines and success behind the influencer marketing industry projected to reach $15 billion by 2022,” says Qianna Smith Bruneteau. “Today marks the 10th anniversary of Social Media Day. The AIC and our Founding Members are right on time to usher in a new era of legitimacy for career influencers, who are American small business owners and media innovators.”

The AIC will be an invite-only, not-for-profit membership trade association. They are starting with just 15 members this year and welcome three types of members: career influencers, organizations and professional advisers. “I decided to join AIC as a founding member because the influencer community needs to see legitimate change within the industry,” Serena Goh, creative brand consultant and blogger, tells The Daily. “There needs to be a structure to help support new and existing members while shaping the future of influencer marketing. As career influencers and creators, we are small business owners and cannot wait to be a part of the change.”

Some of the initiatives on the agenda at the start include lobbying the Lobby the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to cooperatively adhere, promote and improve the Endorsement Guidelines. They also plan to foster digital economy research and analysis and examine the contributions of career influencers to the U.S. The council is also planning to mentor the next generation of influencers.

Industry vet, Aliza Light, was an early adapter to social media when she created the former Twitter personality DKNY PR Girl. She joins the council as co-vice president. “Creativity doesn’t sleep,” she says. “In the past decade, social media has transformed the way the world communicates and consumes information in every industry. Influencers are leading this revolution, and our goal is to empower our members with the resources they need to stay on the pulse of the ever-changing issues, trends and legislation that impact the influencer marketing industry in the U.S.”

