Gucci Launches Epically Eco-Friendly Collection

Gucci Off The Grid, the first collection from Gucci Circular Lines, has launched their Pre-Fall 2020/21 collection and it’s a new level of Eco-friendly. Gucci Off The Grid uses recycled, organic, bio-based and sustainably sourced materials, including ECONYL, a regenerated nylon, which makes use pre-and post-consumer waste, including abandoned fishing nets, carpets and also nylon leftovers from Gucci’s manufacturing processes.

The collection features genderless footwear, luggage, accessories and ready-to-wear. The range in colors is black, orange, and yellow. The core item is a backpack, which has been developed in two sizes, with three frontal pockets. In keeping with their commitment to keeping the whole experience as Eco-Friendly as possible,The Gucci Off The Grid Collection comes with dedicated FSC-certified packaging. (FSC-certified paper is paper that has been harvested in a responsible manner.)

The collection is now available at Gucci.com

