Michelle Obama Kicks Off The Holidays At Saks Fifth Avenue

It’s not the holidays in New York City without the iconic windows and spectacular light show at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship. Last night, former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, was on hand to reveal this year’s center six windows and pick up a $1 million donation to the Obama Foundation in support of the Girls Opportunity Alliance from the retailer.

“In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that will help so many adolescent girls all over the

world,” Obama said. “This contribution to the Girls Opportunity Alliance will help these girls to reach their full potential—and that’s especially important as the pandemic continues to threaten their education, which would set us all back in the years and decades ahead. I’m excited to see the impact of this wonderful gift from Saks and how it can help support the work of the Girls Opportunity Alliance around the world.”

After a short speech, Obama joined Saks CEO Marc Metrick and three young women, Dreshta Bohria, Jada Yelverton-Graves, and Caitlin James of the organization Girls, Inc. to press the button that launched the light show, which features 700,000 programmed LED lights on the store’s facade.

This year’s windows, presented by Mastercard, are inspired by the theme of reconnecting with family and loved ones during the holidays. In a sweet touch, the company asked New York-area children to draw and describe what they dream of doing with loved ones over the holidays and their responses were brought to life in the windows.

Saks has also curated a multi-vendor merchandise collection that will support Girls Opportunity Alliance. The collection features products across all categories including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, kids, home, and beauty items. Designers participating include Bond No. 9, Brandon Blackwood, Christopher John Rogers, Fear of God, Jason Wu,

NEST New York, Oscar de la Renta, Phillip Lim, Posh Peanut, Sergio Hudson, and more. 100% of the collection’s net proceeds will go to The Obama Foundation in support of the Girls Opportunity Alliance.

Last night’s unveiling can be watched on Saksfifthavenue.com tonight at 7pm. New Yorkers shouldn’t miss making a trip to the Fifth Avenue to check out this wondrous gift to the city, which runs now through January 4th.

