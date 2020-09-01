Michael Kors Launches “Your Voice Matters” Campaign

Michael Kors is doing his part to get Americans to vote in the upcoming election. Today they’ve released a t-shirt and sweater as part of their Your Voice Matters campaign aimed at encouraging people to register to vote and participate in the very, very important upcoming election. 100 percent of the sales from the t-shirt and sweater will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

“Our greatest right and privilege as Americans is the right to have our voices heard,” Kors said in a statement. “Voting is the ultimate way to make sure that your voice is not lost. These T-shirts and sweaters are a reminder for all Americans to vote and not let their voices be extinguished. It’s also an opportunity to raise money for legal and social justice.”

The MICHAEL Michael Kors t-shirt features the phrase “Your Voice Matters” on the front and “Vote” on the back. The Michael Kors Collection cashmere intarsia sweater, states, VOTE on the front. The t-shirt is $40 and the sweater is $850.

The brand partnered with Black-owned business FKSP, operated by African American fashion designer Folake Kuye Huntoon. The t-shirt will be produced at the FKSP factory in the heart of the Los Angeles fashion district, where

Folake produces all of her designs.

You can get your hands on them at MichaelKors.com or in select Micheal Kors stores in the U.S.

