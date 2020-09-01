CFDA Creates Black Advisory Board to Further Diversity and Equality Efforts

The Council of Fashion Designers of America [CFDA] has announced its new strategy for creating opportunities for Black talent in fashion.

In a release, the CFDA stated that a new advisory board has been created, comprised of black leaders in the fashion industry. The board be responsible for all CFDA efforts on inclusivity, diversity and equality.

The board will be led by CaSandra Diggs, the newly-minted president of the CFDA, who will report to CEO Steven Kolb. Executive Board Vice Chairwoman Tracy Reese will lead decision-making and vision.

Members include Harper’s Bazaar editor in chief Samira Nasr, Netflix chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John, Fashion Tech Connects co-founder Stacie Henderson, and CFDA member Martin Cooper.

Of the initiative, Tom Ford, chairman of the board of directors said, “In June, we outlined specific initiatives with the goal of bringing an end to racial injustice in the fashion industry. The organization has put in place a structure to execute this strategy and we are firmly committed to creating systematic change in our industry that will empower the critical voices that need to be heard.”

In a newly-created role, Bonnie Morrison—an alum of Coach, Condé Nast, KCD, and PR Consulting—will lead the strategy and execution of CFDA equity program initiatives with the goal of building opportunities for emerging and established black talent in the industry. In her role, Morrison (the founder the Morrison Strategy Partners consultancy) will also help support talent placement programs for aspiring black creatives.

Diggs, the first black president in the CFDA’s 58-year history said, “We are bringing together an impressive group of esteemed industry colleagues to collectively help us build a framework for increased diversity, equity, and inclusion in fashion.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.