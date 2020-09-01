Coach’s Spring 2021 Collection to Include ‘A Love Letter to New York’

Welcome to ‘Coach Forever’! The brand announced today that it will debut its Spring 2021 collection, digitally, on Sept. 22 in collaboration with Juergen Teller and its favored ambassadors.

The Coach Forever presentation will mix past and future with the present by debuting the new collection alongside vintage and archival pieces from creative director Stuart Vevers’ seven-year tenure at the house. Key pieces from the Fall 2020 collection will also be re-contextualized.

Fittingly for these times, the collection will also include an ode to its hometown; “A Love Letter to New York” offering with pieces crafted by local New York City artisans and inspired by the Coach archives.

The garments will be photographed remotely on members of the Coach family by Teller, and presented in digital format. The exact lineup of ambassadors hasn’t been shared yet. Most recently, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Michael B. Jordan have been notable campaign stars for the brand. Watch this space!

According to a release, the new collection—”created during an unprecedented time”—will focus on design made to last, as well as “optimism, craft, responsibility to the environment, and the enduring importance of community and inclusivity at a pivotal cultural moment.”

Keeping sustainability and circularity in mind, Vevers and the Coach design team also utilized naturally-dyed leathers and bags made with recycled materials.

Vevers said, “With Coach Forever, I wanted to celebrate and commit to creativity and community. This has been a unique time to reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going, challenging ourselves to work in new ways that embrace the best of the past to make the most of how we design for an ever-changing future.”

