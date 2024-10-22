Stars lit up the night at this year’s 2024 Golden Heart Awards! God’s Love We Deliver‘s annual event, presented by Michael Kors, filled the soaring Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine to raise funds for the nonprofit’s work to deliver nutritious, medically-tailored meals for city residents living with severe illnesses.

The 18th edition of the Golden Heart Awards emphasized the importance of giving back, as well. This year’s ceremony notably honored three star honorees for their contributions to philanthropy and the greater good: Sarah Jessica Parker (Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy), Megan Thee Stallion (genLOVE Award for Outstanding Philanthropy), and Broadway star Cole Escola (Golden Heart Award Special Achievements in the Arts). Anna Wintour returned as the event’s honorary chairwoman, while co-chairs included Kors, John D. Idol, and Blaine Trump.

In addition to each attendee’s emotional speeches, the evening was filled with various highlights. The night began with welcome remarks by Kristin Chenoweth, followed by a meaningful video of God’s Love clients presented by CEO David Ludwigson. Following her speech, Parker humbly gave her award to God’s Love’s staff member Pat Costello—who’s served the organization for over 30 years. Guests enjoyed a hearty meal created by Melba’s Restaurant founder Melba Wilson, accompanied by the live God’s Love auction by The Fundraising Guy, Harry Santa-Olalla, which raised over $4 million.

Sam Smith completed the meaningful evening with a multiple-song performance, including “Stay With Me,” “Unholy,” and a cover of Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.” Those in attendance included Kristen Chenoweth, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Nicole Ari Parker, Chloe Fineman, Kaitlyn Dever, Zoey Deutch, Bee Shaffer, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Brynn Whitfield, Christian Cowan, Erich Bergen, Huma Abedin, Sai De Silva, Michelle Buteau, Peppermint, Luann De Lesseps, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Michael Kors

