Michael Kors Collection SS ’21 Offers A New Type Of Chic City Uniform

It was a case of better late than never for Michael Kors, who opted to showcase his wares a month after the traditional NYFW schedule for a myriad of reasons, including closed factories in Italy and a disrupted delivery schedule of his Fall Winter ’20 collection. But unlike many of his designer contemporaries, Kors endeavored to still put on a show of sorts and today’s display was both a palette cleanser and amuse bouche for the new way he will do business.

Kors, who said he will show twice a year going forward, instead of four times, said that this offering is “all about ease” and “laidback luxury”. That intention translated into pieces that were effortless and relaxed, without compromising on polish: dégagé suits in crisp white, camel, and pinstripe, liquid silk pleated skirts, knits that shrugged off the shoulder, paisley pajamas, and flowing frocks with batwing sleeves. Some printed dresses even came with a matching bra; not something we’re familiar with, but definitely not something we’re against. (Don’t try this on Zoom!) Later, came Grecian-style gowns with braided rope detailing in delicious chocolate brown hues.

Looks were styled nonchalantly with woven leather mules or flatbed tourist sandals, and rattan handbags housing flora and fauna. The overall effect brought to mind the type of very chic and well-heeled, but never contrived, woman who you’d catch yourself staring at during a Sunday farmer’s market or while selecting her fresh cut blooms in the flower district.

Many of the designer’s go-to muses—Alek Wek, Grace Elizabeth, Solange Von Doorn, and Saskia de Brauw—were enlisted for the “multi-layered digital presentation” today, which encompassed a runway lookbook, video calls with editors, and a short film, made by Haley Elizabeth Anderson, filmed at the New York Restoration Project community garden in the Bronx (a stone’s throw from where Kors’ grandfather grew up) to demonstrate the clothes in movement.

See the full collection and watch the film below:

