The GANNI x Nordstrom Capsule Collection Is Practically Perfect In Every Way

Hold my Zoom calls! If you need me, I’ll be dashing to New York City’s flagship Nordstrom store during my lunch break to shop the retailer’s 11-piece capsule collection with inimitably cool Scandi brand, GANNI.

GANNI girls—who can shop this country from anywhere in the country thanks to its availability on Nordstrom.com—will go wild for this drop. It’s chock full of the brand’s most popular signatures, like the quintessential leopard dress with attitude, roomy organza, a mini with an oversize collar, and ditsy polka dot and cherry prints. And, furthermore, it’s all made from 100% recycled polyester and organza.

Prices start at $165 for a pleated georgette top, with poplin and organza dresses starting at $245.

The collection lands online and in store today. If you see me making a dash for this floaty white and pink frock to fulfill my Midsommar dreams, please don’t get in my way. You’ve been warned.

See the full collection below:

