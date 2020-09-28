‘Versaceopolis’, Moschino’s Puppets, and More! What You Missed From MFW Over The Weekend

While you were sleeping, Milan Fashion Week was keeping the fashion world on its toes all weekend with real life shows and innovative virtual collection reveals. Here’s what you missed:

Versace Creates Fantasy ‘Versaceopolis’ Kingdom—With ‘Out Of This World’ Fashion To Match

After the year that was, Donatella Versace wanted to create something disruptive. Aka, a whole new world with ethereal creatures and clothing to match. The result was an underwater-themed offering of wave-inspired ruffles, mermaid-like looks, and athletic rash guards. Continuing towards sustainability goals, many of the pieces were made from organic cotton, organic fibers, recycled polyester and polamide.

See the full collection below:

Valentino’s Divine Dresses… And A Demin Collab With Levi’s!

Opting to show in Milan rather than Paris, Pierpaolo Piccioli wanted to show support for his home country, which was so badly affected by the pandemic in the earlier part of this year. Closing Milan Fashion Week, radical romanticism was on the cards. The collection was comprised of pared back offerings (blouses, short-suits, and blazers) as well as lace, macramé, and crochet detailing. Vibrant floral dresses in yellow, green, and red jazzed things up; a reinterpretation of an archival dress worn by Angelica Houston in 1972. Extra large Rockstud accessories and a surprise collaboration to re-envision Levi’s 517s also got us very excited for Spring to come around.

See the full collection below:

Movie Time With Moschino!

To showcase his Spring Summer ’21 offering, Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott enlisted Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to create marionette models in a salon-inspired setting. For the collection, the designer looked to what is typically hidden—a gament’s edges, seams, corsetry boning, zippers, darts, and trims—and brought them to the fore. He said: “As the world seems to be splitting along the seams, the bare inner workings of something new will be exposed.”

Watch the film reveal below:

Hugo Boss Reveals SS ’21 Show… on TikTok!

The brand showcased its Spring Summer ’21 collection with an outdoor show at Milan’s Palazzo del Senato to a crowd that included Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl, Caroline Daur, Leonie Hanne, Tamu McPherson, and Suki Waterhouse. Those watching at home tuned in to the tree-lined runway via a TikTok live stream—racking up just shy of 3 million likes! Models included Irina Shayk, Adut Akech, Abby Champion, Mica Arganaraz, and Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski.

See the full collection below:

Tod’s Goes Technicolor

For Spring Summer ’21, Tod’s creative director Walter Chiapponi put forward a vivid offering of color. Think: washed suede and canvas safari jackets, blazers, and pleated trousers in look-at-me shades of lavender, teal, emerald, and tangerine. As per usual, accessories were excellent. Not only did Chiapponi make us yearn for the return of cork flatforms and knotted Obi belts next season, he also ensured that moccasins, fringed hobos in soft leather, and oversized animal print totes would wind up on our wishlist too.

See the full collection below:

René Caovilla Launches Short Film To Present SS ’21 Collection

Maison René Caovilla celebrated the innate elegance of its footwear with an ode to women in the form of a fashion film directed by Oliver Astrologo. The short transforms Venice’s Serenissima district into a runway, as Spring Summer ’21’s new shoe offerings—the crystal-adorned ‘Cinderella’, the ‘Mandy’, pearly ‘Cecile’, and the embroidered ‘Cleo’—took center stage.

Watch the film below:

