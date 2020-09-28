Julie O’Donnell Joins The Lions Talent Management as Co-Director

Julie O’Donnell is joining The Lions Talent Management as co-director, alongside co-director Nancy Ortiz. O’Donnell comes from Ford Models where she was most recently director of the women’s board. She joined Ford in 2005 at their Toronto office and moved to their New York office in 2006. She has nurtured the careers of talent such as Julia Nobis, Karmen Pedaru, Alana Zimmer, Erin O’Connor, Hanne Gaby, Emily Ratakowski, Lexi Boling, and Sora Choi. She also scouted internationally for Supermodel of the World from 2004 through 2010.

“We are very excited to welcome Julie to the team and we are committed to using our distinctive platform at The Lions to amplify our talent in the fashion industry to build powerful personal brands for our clients,” The Lion’s managing partner Ali Kavoussi said today.

The Lions Talent Management recently brought on Lara Stone to their board and has been the longtime agency of superstars Stella Maxwell, Irina Shayk, Anne V., and Jon Kortajarena.

