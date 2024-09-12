Meet The Spanish Accessories Brands Showing At Coterie & Designers & Agents This Fall!

Fine wines, great food, gorgeous cities and beaches are just a few of the reasons that Spain’s beauty and culture are so swoon-worthy. But as much as we love a picturesque playa and delicious paella, the country’s fashion scene is unmissable, too! To wit, these finely crafted accessories brands, which are showing September 20–22 at the Designers & Agents show (601 W. 26th St., 18th floor), and September 22–24 at the Coterie and Magic shows (Javits Center, 429 11th Ave.).

Shoes & Accessories

Flabelus

This label’s colorful takes on the espadrille are its bread and butter, as the sustainable brand hones in on the shoe style. Beatriz de los Mozos Velasco launched Flabelus with a focus on the espadrille’s traditional craftsmanship and has since made its artisanal techniques core to the footwear label.

Contact: clarisse@flabelus.com IG: @flabelus, DESIGNERS & AGENTS

Chie Mihara

Founders Chie Mihara and Francisco Sanchis have made statements across the shoe industry since launching Chie Mihara in 2002. The pair’s vibrant footwear has led the brand for more than 20 years, with a focus on artistic yet comfortable designs, from color-blocked pumps to textured sandals.

Contact: harumi@chiemihara.com, IG: @chiemihara, COTERIE; DESIGNERS & AGENTS

Guanábana

The colorful accessories created by Guanábana aren’t just fashion-forward. The label’s shoes, jewelry, woven bags, hats, and more are all produced across Spain and South America. More than 600 artisans are part of the brand’s production team, emphasizing traditional design practices in a conscious, humane manner.

Contact: ana@guanabana.es, IG: @guanabana handmade, DESIGNERS & AGENTS

Bibi Lou

Versatility is central to footwear brand Bibi Lou. The shoe label emphasizes personality-driven dressing across its styles, from chic loafers to minimalist sandals and slip-on mules.

Contact: oren@charlesamar.com, IG: @bibiloushoes, COTERIE

Kallú

Sustainable shoe brand Kallú emphasizes chic design while remaining eco-friendly. Its lineup features an array of versatile footwear styles, from ballet flats and loafers to boots, pumps, and more.

Contact: cesar@kallu.es IG: @kalluspain COTERIE

Homers

Since 1969, Homers has been beloved for its high-quality shoes. Crafted in Menorca, the brand’s footwear styles are known for their combination of classic and modern silhouettes. Similarly, its product range spans a full gamut, from woven sandals and clogs to sporty sneakers.

Contact: lluisgener@homers.es, IG: @homersusa, COTERIE

Hispanitas

Hispanitas’ accessories line has existed for more than 100 years, proving the power of sharp style to transcend decades. Footwear and handbags from the label feature timeless silhouettes and colorways across sneakers, loafers, heels, and more, forming a versatile rotation for both men and women. Additionally, the brand’s collections are all locally made in Spain—and partially in Portugal—with all production taking place in its Alicante factories.

Contact: diego.bonmati@hispanitas.com, IG: @hispanitasshoes, COTERIE

Lola Cruz

This chic footwear line offers classic styles with added comfort. Founded by María Jesús Gozalvo in 2004, the brand’s range includes pumps, wedges, and more silhouettes with subtle details and versatile color palettes.

Contact: oren@charlesamar.com, IG: @lolacruzshoes, COTERIE

Naguisa

Since 2012, Claudia Pérez Polo and Pablo Izquierdo López have led their Naguisa brand. The duo’s label specializes in practical shoes, without sacrificing style in the process. Think: chic Mary Janes, woven sandals, and an array of flats and espadrilles.

Contact: ariadna@naguisa.com, IG: @naguisa_design, COTERIE

Soruka

Pieces crafted by Soruka are made with sustainability in mind. The brand was first founded by Josep Riera to reduce leather waste and environmental hazards. Today, the eco-friendly label offers a variety of handbags for men and women, all handcrafted from repurposed materials.

Contact: annas@soruka.com, IG: @soruka_us, MAGIC

Pretty Ballerinas

This Menorca-based brand was launched in 2005 by Mascaró, the oldest active ballerina shoe factory in Europe, founded in 1918. Its chic style ethos extends beyond ballet flats to include boots, loafers, sandals, and more in numerous materials, colors, and finishes.

Contact: carl@kuhlmanusa.com, IG: @prettyballerinas, COTERIE

Wonders

Footwear brand Wonders is steeped in shoemaking craftsmanship, thanks to its home base of Elche—a city renowned for its shoe artisans. Since Jaime Carbonell founded the label in 1985, it has continued to release modern and functional styles, from sharp sandals to comfort-focused sneakers.

Contacts: joe@casitasfootwear.com; jorge@wonders.com, IG: @wondersshoes, COTERIE

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.