Meet The New Editor In Chief Of Bon Appétit and Epicurious, Jamila Robinson

There’s a new EIC at One World Trade. Today, the publishing house announced that Jamila Robinson will step into the role of editor in chief at its culinary media brands, Bon Appétit and Epicurious.

Robinson joins the masthead in the top editor role from her most recent position as assistant managing editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer, having previously worked for The Atlantic and USA Today Network, among other outlets over her twenty-year career. She’ll relocate to New York City and begin her major new role on September 18, reporting directly to Condé Nast chief content officer, Anna Wintour.

Of the latest hire, Wintour said: “It’s not every day you get to meet an accomplished writer and editor who has led features

departments and food organizations, is a competitive figure skater, classically trained violinist, teacher, world traveler, and an absolute star in the kitchen. Jamila is all of these things and more, and I’m thrilled she’s coming to lead Bon Appétit and Epicurious.”

Wintour added that Robinson’s experience working with organizations such as the James Beard Foundation (she has served as the chair of the foundation’s Journalism Awards Committee) and the World’s 50 Best Restaurants (where she serves as North America East academy chair) further proved she “knows how to open up the lens, bring in new people and voices, shift our thinking around food, and spark new ideas.”

Of her new chapter, Robinson said: “I’m thrilled to join Bon Appétit and Epicurious, and their deeply talented and award-winning teams of creatives who invite audiences to the table through recipes, restaurants, and food culture. For me, food is an art form that intersects with every part of life and connects communities. This role is an exciting new chapter in my commitment to building a longer table and showing the world that food culture is for everyone.”

Bonne chance!

