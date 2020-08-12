Meet the Company That’s Revolutionizing the Concept of a Mask: O2 Canada

In January, though many were looking forward to an exciting start of a new decade, thus far, 2020 has proved to be more challenging than anyone could have ever anticipated. And while masks seem to be the hot commodity that everyone is wearing—or should be anyway, the world has been forced to reevaluate the importance of respiratory health and how closely related it is to spreading disease and bacteria. But one innovative Canada-based company has been meticulously analyzing the significance of air quality and how it affects breathing long before the coronavirus pandemic was even a threat.

Established in 2014, O2 Canada was spawned by an experience that occurred to the company’s founders while visiting Asia more than six years ago. There, founders Peter Whitby. and Rich Sasz encountered a staggering reality for millions of residents in Asia: the air quality was extremely and unhealthily poor. As a result, the two suffered from wheezing, coughing, and dry throats—all because of how bad the air quality was.

This shocking revelation invoked a new sense of appreciation in both Whitby and Sasz for the clean air they knew back home in Canada. But even after journeying home, they couldn’t get past the fact that millions of people were being subjected to an unhealthy level of bad air quality. From their joined, personal experience, O2 Canada was created.

Nearly seven years later, O2 Canada has received buzz worthy attention, especially in light of Covid, for their innovative respirators that look and feel like masks, but transcends the mere idea or function of any typical mask. Tested at the Air Pollution Research and Innovation Laboratory at the University of Waterloo and Nelson Labs, the research and technology that has gone into these respirators is unparalleled.

The increase in demand has helped us invest in future products that we believe will really help those people with the highest need,” O2 Canada Founder and CEO, Peter Whitby. says.

First, not only do they provide a defense to a person’s respiratory system with its mask-like structure that is sealed around the nose and mouth, but the O2 Curve Respirator contains electrostatic filters that are charged with pockets of both negative and positive ions. What that means is, when particles enter the filter, the ions attract, trap and neutralize any particles that are 0.1 microns and larger. And what all of this translates to is, the filter is able to effectively trap pollutants that one might encounter in the air.

Despite the fact that air quality has been an afterthought to many and taken for granted by most, now more than ever, the world is tuned into the importance of breathing clean, pollution and pathogen-free air. And now with overwhelming demands for masks due to the coronavirus, O2 Canada has had the last six years to prepare for such a pandemic with respirators that are rigorously tested and robust enough to be effective in various environments. With its filtration technology alone, the O2 Curve Respirator trumps a typical mask every single time.

“There have been a ton of late nights put in by the team,” says the company’s Founder and CIO, Rich Szasz. “Everyone is motivated by our ability to make a difference.”

Of course, while no one could have anticipated what 2020 would hold and the comprehensive impact of the coronavirus on a global level, despite these unfortunate circumstances, O2 Canada is proud to be able to offer the world a product that can maintain and improve health and help people get back to their normal lives.

To learn more about O2 Canada and how you can purchase one of their respirators, visit o2 Canada

Presented by T1