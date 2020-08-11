To step inside the new LoveShackFancy boutique on West Hollywood’s iconic Melrose Place is to be instantly transported to designer Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s whimsical world… no shortage of fairytale, fantasy, and frocks included.

The newest physical outpost of the beloved bohemian brand recently opened its doors, taking inspiration from old school Hollywood glamor and a boudoir worthy of Marie Antoinette .

As is to be expected, florals, whimsical fabrics, and vintage pieces are in plentiful supply—including a particularly jaw-dropping glass chandelier sourced from jazz age-era Paris—alongside details like antique armoires, oversized mirrors, and a Sanderson chintz wallpaper.

And if the shade of pink used throughout looks faintly familiar, it’s because mom-of-two Cohen sought out the exact hue used in the famed Beverly Hills Hotel café.

The new location also features the brand’s first bridal salon, as well as private showrooms for styling appointments.

All things considered, it looks like it has been plucked from the pages of a fairytale.

It’s been a whirlwind few months for Cohen’s New York-based brand: an equally-romantic Newport Beach LoveShackFancy boutique opened mere weeks before the West Hollywood location.

This summer also saw a sell-out range of affordable dresses launched in conjunction with Target, as well as successful collaborations with Bandier, Aerin, and Superga.

