Editor’s Pick: Agent Nateur’s Holi Resurfacing Glass Face Mask

What: Agent Nateur’s Holi Resurfacing Glass face mask exfoliates skin to create brighter, smoother skin. The 1 oz. lactic acid-based mask removes dead skin cells to resurface a clear complexion, bolstered by ingredients like cucumber water, pitaya, silk peptides, and pure aloe vera. The results reduce the appearances of facial wrinkles, pores, and fine lines to create a smoother texture that’s ideal for all facial types—particularly individuals with sensitive, dry, mature, or even inflamed skin.

Who: Founder Jena Covello launched Agent Nateur following various medical opinions and surgeries after both endometriosis and adenomyosis diagnoses at 23. While learning about natural remedies and medicine during her healing journey, Covello’s idea for Agent Nateur began. In 2015, the brand launched with its signature Holi(stick) deodorant; today, it now features a range of all-natural skincare, body care products, supplements, and more.

Why: Though the Holi glass mask resurfaces your skin, it does so without irritation, since lactic acid is a milder exfoliant. Thanks to its aloe vera, cucumber, and hyaluronic acid ingredients, the mask’s application also soothes and offsets redness across your skin while bringing a burst of hydration for a replenished feel. Finally, pitaya’s vitamin C and beetroot extract’s vitamin A protect the skin against antioxidants and lowers hyperpigmentation for a smooth, bright finish.

Where: Agent Nateur’s website.

How much: $98

All images: Courtesy of Agent Nateur

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.