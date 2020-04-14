7 Indie Fashion Brands Making Masks You Can Buy Right Now

Over the last few weeks, many fashion brands have focused their time and energy on manufacturing masks and gowns, in an effort to support our healthcare workers, who are facing a critical shortage for personal protections. Now, with the CDC recommending the use of cloth masks by everyone as a preventive measure while practicing social distancing in public areas, many brands are expanding their mask-making ventures to service the general public. Here are a few of our favorites.

1. Ripley Radar

A contemporary womenswear brand based in LA, Ripley Radar began a “Look Good Do Good” campaign on Instagram where, for every mask sold, two masks are donated to those in need (i.e. healthcare workers and at-risk patients). This initiative started as mask challenge, where Ripley Radar’s founder made 100 masks in two days to donate. She was so blown away by the response that the brand launched this campaign so they could produce at a larger scale and provide work for their family-owned factory and employees.

2. Veronica M

This LA-based womenswear brand, known for their classic styles with a bohemian twist, has now focussed their efforts on producing 7000 non-surgical masks per week, made with two layers of stretch cotton fabric with a fused lining in the centre for extra protection, following government guidelines. For every 5 masks (one pack) purchased, the brand will donate a mask to those in need.

3. Lost + Wander

As an environmentally conscious brand Lost + Wander collections are crafted of cruelty-free materials, including vegan leather and faux fur. Now, they are making masks with excess fabric and coffee filters. 100 percent of the profits from the sale of these masks will be donated to healthcare providers and medical practitioners working o the front lines.

4. Good American

Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede’s women’s denim brand – Good American has so far donated approximately 30,000 FDA approved N95 masks to 18 hospitals and clinics across the country. The brand is also offering non medical masks available to purchase on their website. For every mask sold, one will be donated to an organization in need.

5. Katie May

Katie May, known for elegant wedding gowns and occasion wear, is now producing face masks embellished with sequins, crepe, and lace. For every mask sold they will be donating 3 utility masks to the frontliners.

6. Buck Mason

This menswear brand, known for their modern American styling, have set a goal to donate a million non-medical masks to communities in California and across the country, via their “Mask for America” initiative where they donate one for one sold.

7. Christy Dawn

Known for creating beautiful, sustainable dresses, the brand is now producing beautiful, sustainable masks, with the goal of making 5000 masks per week. For each five-pack sold, an additional five-pack will be donated to those in need.

