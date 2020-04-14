7 Indie Fashion Brands Making Masks You Can Buy Right Now

Over the last few weeks, many fashion brands have focused their time and energy on manufacturing masks and gowns, in an effort to support our healthcare workers, who are facing a critical shortage for personal protections. Now, with the CDC recommending the use of cloth masks by everyone as a preventive measure while practicing social distancing in public areas, many brands are expanding their mask-making ventures to service the general public. Here are a few of our favorites.
1. Ripley Radar
A contemporary womenswear brand based in LA, Ripley Radar began a “Look Good Do Good” campaign on Instagram where, for every mask sold, two masks are donated to those in need (i.e. healthcare workers and at-risk patients). This initiative started as mask challenge, where Ripley Radar’s founder made 100 masks in two days to donate. She was so blown away by the response that the brand launched this campaign so they could produce at a larger scale and provide work for their family-owned factory and employees.
My sister @jillsergison has been an inspiration to me my whole life. She’s a certified nurse midwife, scientific researcher on contraception and now works with the nonprofit Upstream USA which reduces unplanned pregnancy by expanding equitable access to contraceptive options in America. Last weekend she told me she was starting to make masks to help put a dent in the mask shortage in care centers across the country. She pointed me to the CDC website to learn more and we discussed how they aren’t even close to the perfect fix, but are better than nothing. So we went to work… This is where I decided to take part and challenge my community to dust off their home sewing machines and get involved in the #milliomaskchallenge. I made 100 masks in 2 days. The next day they were all shipped out to nurses, healthcare workers, and at-risk people who had contacted me throughout the challenge. The requests kept coming in and I knew there was no way we could keep up with the growing demand – so that’s when I decided to introduce the LOOK GOOD DO GOOD mask campaign. It was a way for me to produce donated masks on a much larger scale and also provide work to my sewing staff (as they are a small family owned factory). For every mask sold, 2 cloth masks get into the hands of those who need them. I recognize that these are not the N95 medical masks, however from my discussions with multiple doctors along with the research I’ve done, these masks are truly better than nothing – even if it’s serving as a barrier to not touch your face. Many of the hospitals I’m sending them to are using them along with their filtered masks (to extend the life of the N95). These masks are needed and I’m reminded everyday with the multiple requests I receive from doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers alike. Thank you for supporting this mission. I stand so strongly by it and am so deeply touched by its reach.
2. Veronica M
This LA-based womenswear brand, known for their classic styles with a bohemian twist, has now focussed their efforts on producing 7000 non-surgical masks per week, made with two layers of stretch cotton fabric with a fused lining in the centre for extra protection, following government guidelines. For every 5 masks (one pack) purchased, the brand will donate a mask to those in need.
“Stronger Together” is something that really resonates with me. We have now started to do our part and are now producing 7,000 non-surgical masks per week! They are made with two layers of stretch cotton fabric with a fused lining in the center for extra protection following the government guidelines. These masks not only help to keep you and your loved ones safe, but also help to provide jobs for the VM team. Just like our clothes, these masks are machine washable and made in our headquarters in DTLA. For every pack sold we will donate one mask to people in need. TOGETHER we will get through this! ❤️ XO, V. (For larger quantities please contact Belen@veronicam.com) #nonmedicalgrademask #protectivemask #reusablemask @countyofla @cagovernor @gavinnewsom #handmade 🙌🏼 FREE SHIPPING
3. Lost + Wander
As an environmentally conscious brand Lost + Wander collections are crafted of cruelty-free materials, including vegan leather and faux fur. Now, they are making masks with excess fabric and coffee filters. 100 percent of the profits from the sale of these masks will be donated to healthcare providers and medical practitioners working o the front lines.
4. Good American
Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede’s women’s denim brand – Good American has so far donated approximately 30,000 FDA approved N95 masks to 18 hospitals and clinics across the country. The brand is also offering non medical masks available to purchase on their website. For every mask sold, one will be donated to an organization in need.
SUPPORT YOUR SQUAD ❤️ Together we have the power to make a difference. Here’s what we’ve done so far, and how you can help—link in bio to learn more: • Donated 30,000 N95 Masks 🏥 This week, we’re proud to have procured and donated 30,000 FDA approved N95 masks which are being distributed to 18 hospitals and clinics across the country • Non-Medical Masks Available 💌 We’ve produced non-medical masks which are available now to purchase on our site. For every mask you purchase we will be donating one mask to a local organization in need • Donating $1,000,000 of Denim 👖 As a small token of our appreciation to the incredible front-line workers and medical professionals providing aid to those affected, Good American is donating $1,000,000 worth of denim to hospital staff in partnership with #PitneyBowes
5. Katie May
Katie May, known for elegant wedding gowns and occasion wear, is now producing face masks embellished with sequins, crepe, and lace. For every mask sold they will be donating 3 utility masks to the frontliners.
#aMAYzingmasks allow you to stay protected AND show style/keep it cute even in this crazy time. The struggle is real for all of us right now, so anything we can do to help elevate your mood and bring a little fun, we’re in. All of our #masks are proudly hand made in Los Angeles, California and are washable for reuse! 🙌🏼 LINK IN BIO #katiemay
6. Buck Mason
This menswear brand, known for their modern American styling, have set a goal to donate a million non-medical masks to communities in California and across the country, via their “Mask for America” initiative where they donate one for one sold.
7. Christy Dawn
Known for creating beautiful, sustainable dresses, the brand is now producing beautiful, sustainable masks, with the goal of making 5000 masks per week. For each five-pack sold, an additional five-pack will be donated to those in need.
We’re making masks!! Current CDC guidelines recommend that everyone wear masks outside of their homes, especially in places where we might come into contact with others. So we’ve pivoted our production, and we’re currently making about 5,000 masks per week. To help keep you safe. Because we’re all in this together, and we need to help. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Our masks are non-medical grade and made from 100% doubled, deadstock cotton. Your purchase will help others. For each 5-pack sold, we will donate an additional 5-pack to people in need. Endless gratitude to our team for making these masks a reality: Don P, Gilberto, Elmer, Ana, Simeon, Romeo, Pedro, Angelica, Kathy, Nora, and Teresita. You are helping us help others, and we love you for it.
